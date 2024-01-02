Top 6 health care stories to watch in Rhode Island in 2024

Here’s the health business news you should watch in Rhode Island in 2024.

Going into the new year, 2024 is expected to be filled with a dramatic regulatory review of the ownership of two Rhode Island-based hospitals that are currently operated by private-equity backed Prospect Medical Holdings, Medicaid reimbursements might go up, and there’s talk of a new medical school at the University of Rhode Island.

PROVIDENCE — In 2023, Rhode Island’s two largest health care systems appointed two new CEOs , hospitals and nursing homes continued to struggle with a shortage of workers, and labor leaders applied a new round of pressure on community health centers.

The drama surrounding Prospect Medical Holdings and its two R.I.-based hospitals

In late 2022, Prospect Medical Holdings, a private equity firm that owns Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence, announced that it planned to sell its hospitals to a nonprofit foundation. At the time, it seemed like welcome news for the state’s health regulators and patients who have long worried about low-income Rhode Islanders’ ability to access care. But nearly a year later, Prospect and its prospective buyer, Atlanta-based The Centurion Foundation, have only just completed the first step in the sale.

On Dec. 14, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and the Rhode Island Department of Health deemed the transaction application from Prospect and the Foundation — which is called a Hospital Conversion Act application — complete. It was the third time the two transacting parties had attempted to file this application to state regulators over the last year. The other two attempts resulted in state regulators rejecting the applications as incomplete. Neronha’s office and the health department will have 180 days to review the application and approve it, approve the deal with conditions, or deny it outright.

While the regulatory review process begins, Prospect Medical Holdings face a host of problems in and out of Rhode Island.

In November, the state health department issued a new compliance order against Prospect, claiming it had underfunded its two R.I. hospitals to such an extent that it was impacting operations and had led to canceled surgeries. An investigation by the health department revealed that as of late October, more than 250 of the hospitals’ approximately 830 vendors were operating on a “cash on demand” basis with the hospitals. It’s not yet clear if this has changed.

Weeks after the health department’s compliance order was issued, Neronha’s office sued Prospect for a series of violations that the attorney general said raised “significant concerns” about the financial viability of the hospitals.

Rhode Island isn’t the only state where Prospect is failing to pay its bills. In Pennsylvania, Prospect owns Taylor Hospital with the Crozer Health System and is late on paying more than $487,000 in taxes. In Connecticut, Prospect is trying to unload three hospitals to Yale New Haven Health, and presidents of the three hospitals warned the governor that their financial situation was so dire that the hospitals may have to be shuttered, according to CT Mirror.

There’s talk of a new medical school

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio told the Globe in December that he was interested in the University of Rhode Island building a medical school that would be focused on training primary care physicians. He said a proposal hasn’t fully been fleshed out, but that it’s something worth considering in the coming years. There’s currently only one medical school in Rhode Island, and that’s at Brown University.

Neil Steinberg has been appointed the chair of the new life sciences quasi public agency. Rhode Island Foundation

The life sciences will get a boost

Last fall, Governor Dan McKee appointed Neil Steinberg, the former CEO and president of the Rhode Island Foundation, as an unpaid chair of the board of a new quasi-public corporate agency — the Rhode Island Life Sciences Hub.

The hub will facilitate the development of medical advances and scientific breakthroughs among Rhode Island companies that specialize in the fields of medical devices, biomedical technology, medical therapies, biogenetics, biomedical engineering, biopharmaceuticals, genomics and life sciences. Using investments — from grants, tax credits, and incentives — the hub has been designed to fund and incubate local life science companies. Rhode Island has “all the tools in place,” Steinberg told the Globe at the time, but the industry needs to be “pulled together under a single umbrella,” such as the hub.

Steinberg has told the Globe that in “no way” is Rhode Island trying to convince Boston biotech companies to move to Rhode Island. But, he said, cities like Worcester and Manchester, New Hampshire, have created blooming life sciences industries in ways that Rhode Island could emulate.

The rest of the board will be made up of CEOs from the area’s hospitals, and other executives. Sometime in 2024, they’ll be tasked with appointing a CEO for the hub itself who will help “sell” Rhode Island as a place of opportunity for biotech companies.

Sources with knowledge of the matter said the CEO position does not require a person with a background in the life sciences. It’s unclear who might be appointed.

A patient at Butler Hospital, which is owned by Care New England, chats with staff members as he receives his first intravenous infusion of Aduhelm. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The hospitals are losing less or finally making money

In 2022, Rhode Island’s hospitals faced their worst year financially since the pandemic struck. Financial reports closing out 2023 tell a different story, where health systems are narrowing their losses by tackling pressures to expand services.

In an interview in early December, Todd Conklin, the chief financial officer of Care New England, said 2023 was a “very encouraging fiscal year.” The state’s second largest hospital owner — which operates Women & Infants, Kent, and Butler hospitals — posted a $14 million operating loss in 2023, an improvement over the system’s $58.6 million operating loss in 2022.

Meanwhile, the state’s largest health care system, Lifespan Corp., is in the black. The system, which operates Rhode Island’s only Level 1 trauma center, posted an $8.6 million operating profit for the year.

Nicole Searles, the spokeswoman for the Hospital Association of Rhode Island, said the organization plans to seek regulatory and legislative policies that “reduce administrative costs which provide savings to the total cost of care.”

Senate Majority Leader Ryan William Pearson. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Medicaid reimbursement rates will likely get a boost

“The amount of catch up that we have to do on Medicaid rates is incredibly significant,” said Majority Leader Ryan Pearson in a recent interview.

One focus of the Hospital Association’s legislative work come January will be “to maximize federal funding to the state Medicaid program and increase access to care by promoting overall reimbursement policies that empower hospitals in Rhode Island to recruit and retain top-tier healthcare workforce talent,” said Searles.

Ruggerio said he wants to boost these rates, and potentially even offer initiatives to retain or recruit primary care physicians in the state. Pearson said he believes the state will begin boosting the rates this year, but it will probably take multiple years to actually phase in.

Rhode Island Hospital, which is owned by Lifespan Corp., in Providence. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Lifespan could be rebranding with Brown University’s name

Lifespan Corporation, the largest health care system in the state, could change its name to “Brown Health” as part of a new effort to strengthen an existing partnership with the university. Executives at Lifespan have been in talks to “rebrand” for months. In late October, boards at Lifespan and Brown voted on the parameters of a “non-binding term sheet” that would authorize both institutions to strengthen their existing affiliation and licensing agreements.

On Tuesday, spokespeople for Brown and Lifespan provided little detail on the ongoing conversations.

“Discussions are active and underway, but we do not have details to share or a specific timeline to offer at this point,” said Kathleen Hart, a spokeswoman for Lifespan.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.