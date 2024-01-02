fb-pixelTractor-trailer crash on I-495 in Marlborough causing delays - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

Tractor-trailer crash on I-495 in Marlborough causing delays

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated January 2, 2024, 1 hour ago

A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 495 in Marlborough is causing delays during the Tuesday morning rush hour, the first full workday of the new year, according to MassDOT.

The crash was reported around 5:31 a.m. on I-495 near Exit 65 and forced the closure of the left lane, MassDOT wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Expect delays,” MassDOT wrote.

No further information is currently available.



John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.

Boston Globe Today