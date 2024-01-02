Valedictorian Project helps give disadvantaged Boston-area students a more level playing field

“I was on my co-op last year for, like, a straight year, so coming back to campus feels kind of nerve-wracking,” said Jasmine Rodriguez, 21. “But I feel more experienced than I did in my first year. I had a lot of anxiety in my first year, but now it’s been really chill.”

As about a dozen Northeastern University students went around a conference table talking about their college experiences, voices were soft and answers halting, at least initially. Gradually, though, the students at this check-in meeting last fall began to open up and speak candidly about the challenges and adjustments of college life.

The students were Black, Latino, and Asian American and ranged from first-years to seniors, mostly from neighborhoods across Boston; the majority were the first generation of their family to attend college. Most were their high schools’ valedictorians — hardworking, smart students who excelled despite lacking the advantages of many peers.

That’s where The Valedictorian Project came in.

The Boston-based nonprofit was founded in 2020 in response to the Boston Globe’s award-winning 2019 investigative series, The Valedictorians Project, which found that the city’s best and brightest public school students often encounter major obstacles to their academic and professional goals. (The Globe is not involved with the organization.)

The Valedictorian Project matches participating high school graduates with peer mentors close to their age and a senior mentor who is an experienced professional in their intended line of work. It also provides a $500 stipend for books and other necessities, and supplemental support through partnerships with other organizations to help students navigate their new lives on campus and choose career paths.

“Many of our mentors are first-gen college students themselves,” cofounder and executive director Amy McDermott said in an interview. “Many navigated very similar personal backgrounds to our mentees. I hear often in our mentor interviews, they want to be that person that they wish they had in navigating college.”

This academic year marks a milestone for the organization, as its first cohort of college freshmen are now seniors.

McDermott said the organization began by inviting Boston valedictorians to participate in its first year, then added students from Lawrence in year two, Brockton and Worcester in 2022, and Chelsea last spring.

Jasmine Rodriguez took part in a roundtable discussion at Northeastern University for students participating in The Valedictorian Project. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Mentor John Marley, 30, of Taunton, said the organization helps level the playing field for young people who don’t come from privileged backgrounds.

“Students from wealthier families have always had these mentorship relationships, always had these connections, and those things are just unseen,” said Marley, an attorney whose family came to the United States from Jamaica when he was 5. “Unfairly or not ... it’s always advantaged a particular group and class of students over another. And I think they do a good job addressing that.”

This academic year, The Valedictorian Project is supporting 140 students, of whom about three-quarters are first-generation college students and roughly 85 percent are people of color, according to McDermott. Besides Northeastern, students in the program attend Boston University, Harvard, MIT, Tufts, Brown, Yale, Stanford, and other colleges around the country, she said.

As a student of color at an expensive private university, Rodriguez said, “You have to physically go out and try to find people that look like you. And I feel like for everyone else, it’s very easy. They find them in their classes. But it’s like, in my classes there’ll be like one other Black or Hispanic person.”

Rodriguez, a Dorchester native majoring in communications and sociology, recently spent a year as a social media co-op for an organization that supports domestic violence victims. She is drawn to work that will help others, she said, because she saw people in need in her neighborhood and her own family as she grew up.

“I saw a lot of people that look like me struggle and go through a lot of things,” she said. “My mom is an immigrant. … We grew up on Section 8 [housing assistance]; we grew up on food stamps and stuff like that.”

Ciana Omnis participated in a Northeastern University roundtable discussion for students participating in The Valedictorian Project. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Ciana Omnis, 20, a third-year industrial engineering major who grew up in Florida, moved to Dorchester at age 14, and was the 2021 valedictorian at Brighton High School. She is the eldest of three children, so she can’t lean on older siblings for advice, she said.

Her father, a truck driver who immigrated to the United States from Haiti, didn’t complete high school, she said, while her mother, a health care administrator, completed an associate’s degree but doesn’t yet have her bachelor’s.

“I’ve met a lot of people in college who have parents who have done four-year degrees or whatnot, or even other kinds of higher education, so they’re able to get advice from their parents,” Omnis said. “For me, it’s been a bit harder, because I have to kind of figure out certain things on my own.”

Her mentors help fill that gap, she said, and the program helps her “meet other people who have the same background as me.”

After they met through a Valedictorian Project event, John Le, who was the 2022 valedictorian at East Boston High School, became friends with Connor Lashley, the 2022 valedictorian at Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester.

“One of the issues is socializing, like making a friend group, because from my experience, from each class you kind of like meet people there, but if you’re not in the same major, you might not be able to maintain a relationship with them,” said Le, 20.

The Valedictorian Project, he added, “has really been helpful to meet people at Northeastern and ... find people with similar interests.”

Lashley, 19, said his mentors have helped him learn how to network with others in his field and steered him toward scholarship opportunities, and he can count on their support whenever he needs it.

“They’re pretty much available the same day if stuff comes up,” he said.

Connor Lashley (left) and John Le took part in a roundtable discussion at Northeastern University for students participating in The Valedictorian Project. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

