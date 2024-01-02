R.I. Republicans call for creation of inspector general’s office

“We are at a point in time where Rhode Islanders lives are being extremely interrupted and inconvenienced by what we have just seen on I-195,” House Minority Leader Michael W. Chippendale said. “The proverbial iron is hot again. People are losing hope. It is our hope, and we’re optimistic that the folks of Rhode Island will get to a boiling point where they say, ‘Yes, you know what, it is time for this,’ and they will start demanding it.”

But this year, the legislature’s small GOP contingent is hoping that outrage over the closure of westbound lanes of Interstate 195 on the Washington Bridge will help propel the proposal forward.

PROVIDENCE — For many years, Rhode Island Republicans have called for the creation of an inspector general’s office to investigate waste, fraud and abuse, and the idea has gone nowhere.

Chippendale, a Foster Republican, joined Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz, a North Smithfield Republican, and Rhode Island Republican Party Chairman Joe Powers at a State House news conference Tuesday to announce the latest push for legislation to create an inspector general’s office.

When asked for a response to the proposal, Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat, issued a statement, saying, “If legislation to create an inspector general is introduced, it will undergo the usual thorough and public committee review process.”

And House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, issued a statement, saying, “This is a perennial request and when it is introduced, it will be sent to the appropriate committee and a full public hearing will be held. Prior testimony has shown that there is a significant cost to this legislation.”

De la Cruz, a North Smithfield Republican, said the inspector general’s office would cost an estimated $1.5 million per year.

“But let’s keep that in perspective — that we have a $14 billion budget,” she said, adding that an inspector generals’ office would cost about the same as the lieutenant governor’s office. “We can find the funding. We should find the funding. It’s not possible to do. This is something important. And in the scope of a $14 billion budget, this is just a small drop in the bucket.”

Rhode Island already has an auditor general’s office, which serves as the state’s legislative audit agency, and it has a Bureau of Audits. But Powers said, “Crucially, the proposed inspector general’s office would operate autonomously, free from the tentacles of political influence.”

Chippendale noted the auditor general serves under the Joint Committee on Legislative Services, which is run by General Assembly leaders.

So, he said, “There is no independence. We need someone who is not beholden to the legislature — the person who gives them their job and who can take their job away [from] them with the snap of the fingers. We need someone like a judge in the sense that once they are put in that place ... they will be able to do their job unfettered by the political molestations that we see throughout this entire country.”

The General Assembly’s Democratic leaders have said they plan to hold legislative oversight committee hearings delving into why the Washington Bridge was in danger of collapsing, and how the state has responded.

Chippendale said legislative oversight committees serve a purpose, but he said he could remember only one instance in 14 years when such a committee used its subpoena powers. And in that case, he said, legislators were not allowed to ask questions regarding the state-backed $75 million loan guarantee for 38 Studios, Curt Schillings’ ill-fated video-game venture.

Aside from the Washington Bridge closure, Chippendale said an inspector general could have looked into controversies involving McKee’s former chief of staff or an education contract awarded to a consulting firm that formed two days after McKee took office.

“The challenges and controversies faced by the McKee administration have underscored the necessity for robust oversight and transparency in our governance,” Powers said.

Also, de la Cruz said an inspector general could have investigated the disastrous rollout of the public-assistance computer system known as UHIP (Unified Health Infrastructure Project) under former governor Gina M. Raimondo.

De la Cruz said 36 other states have either a statewide or agency-specific inspector general’s office. “It is beyond time for Rhode Island to join their ranks,” she said.

Republicans will again sponsor legislation in the House and Senate to create that office, she said, emphasizing that such proposals have received bipartisan support in past years.

Despite that bipartisan support, the legislation has never passed. And Chippendale said the reason is clear: “Because we are an 87 percent one-party state, and if you are a super majority, why would you put an institution in place that will monitor you?”

Chippendale said the GOP is hoping to use the “bully pulpit” to drum up support for the proposal this year.

“I urge Rhode Islanders to contact their senators, their representatives, committee leadership, majority and minority leadership, the Senate President and the Speaker of the House, to voice your support,” de la Cruz said. “Together we can move towards a more transparent and accountable government that Rhode Islanders deserve.”

