Wellpath, the health care company that provides services to Mass. inmates, faces scrutiny ahead of contract renewal

After Wellpath’s six years servicing about 6,000 prisoners incarcerated in 14 state-run prisons, its contract, for roughly $119 million a year, is set to expire in June. Critics have accused the company of, among other things, chronic understaffing, outright denials of care and inappropriate use of restraints and solitary confinement for people with mental health needs.

Over the past two years, the privately owned company lost two of its contracts in the state, the sheriff’s departments of Suffolk and Barnstable counties. Now the company’s future with what is by far its largest local client — the Massachusetts Department of Correction — is uncertain.

As Correction Department officials prepare to open bids later this month, prisoner advocates have launched a campaign to block Wellpath from getting the next contract and politicians have begun to weigh in.

“Wellpath’s healthcare services have caused alarm in jails and prisons across the country,” Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey wrote to Wellpath’s chief executive and executives at H.I.G. Capital, the private equity firm that owns the company. “We write to raise concerns about the inadequacy of Wellpath’s healthcare provided to individuals incarcerated in Massachusetts state prisons and to seek answers to questions about these problems.”

The senators listed 23 questions for the company to answer that included current staffing levels, lobbying expenditures, and its plans to manage a projected increase in incarcerated senior citizens.

Such scrutiny is nothing new for Wellpath. By some estimates, the company, which operates in 34 states, serves 300,000 patients, and generates an estimated $2 billion in annual revenues, has been named as defendant in more than 1,000 lawsuits in US federal courts filed by prisoners, their families, and civil rights groups.

In a statement released in response to the senators, Wellpath did not directly address specific criticisms or its pursuit of a new contract.

“Wellpath is proud of the work it does in Massachusetts and around the country to provide high quality care to hundreds of thousands of patients every year,” it said. “We put patients at the center of everything we do, and our clients count on us for our professionalism, our innovative approach, and our world class healthcare providers.”

Wellpath’s foothold in Massachusetts came largely due to the success of its predecessor company, Correct Care Recovery Solutionsat Bridgewater State Hospital, a medium-security prison for men with mental illness. The hospital was notorious for harsh treatment of its prisoners, said Tatum Pritchard, director of litigation for the Disability Law Center of Massachusetts, a nonprofit that advocates for people in the state with disabilities.

Following a series of damning investigations by the Globe and elsewhere, the Baker administration tasked the health care provider with leading a “culture change.” To do so, Correct Care brought in a new security force, outside psychiatrists, and other clinicians. Within months, the use of seclusion and restraints to control the facility’s roughly 200 prisoners was dramatically reduced.

Glowing media coverage, and contracts for more work, followed.

In 2018, H.I.G. Capital acquired Correct Care Recovery Solutions, and merged it with Correctional Medical Group. Wellpath LLC. was born.

In Massachusetts, the honeymoon was brief. In November 2020, the state’s US attorney and the US Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division documented problems at prisons around the state, accusing the Department of Correction and Wellpath of exposing prisoners experiencing a mental health crisis “to conditions that harm them or place them at serious risk of harm.”

Reports from disability and prison advocates followed. In one survey of inmates, 79 percent of respondents said they had a medical condition ignored by the staff, and 80 percent complained of delayed care. Complaints of widespread staffing shortages were nearly universal.

In 2022, the Disability Law Center issued a scathing report, describing the return of “a pervasive culture of punishment and intimidation” at Bridgewater State Hospital and hundreds of instances of “illegal chemical and physical restraint and seclusion practices.” That included injections of antipsychotic drugs, sedatives, and Benadryl to induce drowsiness.

At the time, Wellpath did not respond to requests from the media for comment.

In a statement, a Correction Department spokesperson suggested at least some of the problems highlighted by Warren and Markey in their letter were already being addressed. Pointing to a “recognized national crisis in our healthcare,” the spokesperson noted that as of Dec. 18, Wellpath had filled 81 percent of its positions, and “continues to focus significant efforts on recruiting and retention.” Wellpath’s initial five-year contract expired last year, and was extended for an additional year.

The sherriff’s departments of Suffolk and Barnstable counties terminated their contracts with Wellpath, citing staffing shortages. Barnstable, which had a $5.7 million, three-year contract, said it was forced to call in a local paramedic to staff its jail because no one from Wellpath showed up for work, said Sheriff Donna Buckley. By the end, she said, Wellpath’s operations at the jail were at 20 percent of staffing capacity.

The Worcester and Essex sheriff’s departments continue to employ Wellpath, though both counties have made other arrangements for mental health care. David Tuttle, superintendent at the Worcester County sheriff’s office, said his county has made the relationship with Wellpath work by exerting strong oversight.

“We’re very intimately involved in every aspect of their operations here,” Tuttle said. “And we have stepped in on numerous occasions with their higher-ups to say, ‘No, no, you’re doing it this way.’ And they do what we want them to do.”

“I know every sick inmate that’s here,” Tuttle added. “I think it’s a cop-out to point your fingers at some nationwide company. When they’re my vendor, I’m responsible for what they do here. If they’re having issues with any vendor, you’ve got to step in and say, ‘No, you work for us. We pay the bills. You’re going to do what we want you to do.’ ”

Essex County Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger said his experience with Wellpath has been “mixed.” During the COVID pandemic, Coppinger said. he had many “long hard talks” with company officials about staffing, but is currently “happy” with its performance. Coppinger relies on a contract monitor to “make sure we’re getting what we’re paying for.”

“We try to stay on top of ‘em as much as we can,” Coppinger said. “Right now we’re in decent shape. But we have had our bumps in the road.” Staff vacancies are now down to single digits, he added, after the county pushed Wellpath “to pay their staff appropriately, especially during the tough times.”

In recent years, Wellpath has continued to win new contracts in the region, including a three-year, $34 million deal in 2023 to take over medical care for the Vermont Department of Corrections. In 2022, the company won a no-bid $52.5 million two-year contract from the State of New Hampshire to run a psychiatric hospital for children.





