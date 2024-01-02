Which political topics to watch for in N.H. in 2024

Although many details may change as bills are debated and amended in the coming months, here are five key topics we’ll be watching closely as the year progresses:

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire lawmakers will return to Concord this week for the start of the 2024 legislative session, with more than 1,000 bills up for consideration.

The House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee tried to hammer out a consensus bail reform package that contains some of the major proposed reforms to watch this session (House Bill 318). Some of the major changes packed into the five-page bill include required training for bail commissioners along with increased and more reliable payment, funding for 15 new magistrates who would also administer the bail system, and notice to the alleged victim of a violent crime before the offender is released.

A list of 13 felonies are considered serious enough that they wouldn’t be heard by a bail commissioner, but would go straight to a judge or magistrate (Senate Bill 252). Both bills have the full support of the committee and are scheduled for a House vote this week.

Abortion policy

We can expect abortion to be a big debate at the State House in 2024. So far, a Republican-backed ban on abortions 15 days after gestation has been proposed and immediately drew national coverage and outrage. It’s considered extremely unlikely to pass. Democrats will focus on passing additional protections for abortion in the state, like a constitutional amendment to enshrine a right to abortion in New Hampshire up to 24 weeks. That would also put decisions about abortions after 24 weeks into doctors’ hands.

Republicans are also looking to require that abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy take place in a hospital with an intensive care unit and under the supervision of a second doctor (House Bill 1541), in what Planned Parenthood said would amount to an outright ban. Liz Canada, advocacy director of Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund at Planned Parenthood, equated the effort to a ban because it would “add significant restrictions, which could make abortion inaccessible to patients.”

Gender affirmation

The fight over gender affirming care will return in 2024, with bills that were held back in committee returning with some alterations. House Bill 619 is one example. It’s been pared back and now focuses on banning gender-affirming genital surgeries for minors.

It’s one of the bills that pro-LGBTQ+ groups plan to highlight during rallies planned for Wednesday and Thursday, the first days of the session. They’re also opposing state recognition of “biological sex” when it comes to bathrooms, sports, and incarceration (House Bill 396), but support efforts to provide legal protections for patients and doctors participating in gender affirming care (House Bill 368).

Another measure (Senate Bill 304) would allow people to sue if they were injured from gender transition surgery, cross-sex hormones, or puberty blockers.

Firearms access

After the fatal shooting at New Hampshire Hospital in late November, lawmakers launched an effort to close a gun policy “gap.” Federal law already prohibits those who have been involuntarily committed to a mental health institution from possessing or buying firearms, but New Hampshire doesn’t automatically disclose such commitments to the FBI’s background check system. The not-yet-drafted bill would let the state do so. A separate measure (House Bill 1701) would establish an annulment process for such records.

Other firearm-related measures would shift responsibility for “long gun” background checks to the New Hampshire Department of Safety (House Bill 1339), require background checks for transfers of ownership, including gifts (Senate Bill 571), and impose a three-day waiting period on gun purchases (Senate Bill 577).

Marijuana legalization

The commission that met to hammer out a proposal to legalize recreational cannabis with a state-control model failed to reach a consensus, but the fruit of that labor could still find its way into a bill in 2024.

Separate from the commission’s work, some are backing a measure (House Bill 1633) to legalize, regulate, and tax recreational cannabis for adults 21 and older. The bill would create a cannabis fund, with most of the excess revenues allocated primarily to the New Hampshire retirement system.

One proposal (House Bill 1539) would update the rules around annulment of cannabis-related convictions, and another (Senate Bill 419) would set a THC concentration of 16 percent as the cap for “usable cannabis.” Several more bills relate to the state’s existing therapeutic cannabis program.

