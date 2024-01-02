Menendez faces a new charge: aiding the Qatari government

“When he accepted at least certain of those things of value,” prosecutors wrote, Daibes “also expected Menendez in exchange to take action to benefit the government of Qatar, and thereby benefit Daibes, who was seeking millions of dollars in investment from a fund with ties to the government of Qatar.”

The New Jersey Democrat was charged by federal prosecutors with accepting bribes from Fred Daibes, a prominent New Jersey developer, in exchange for the senator’s help securing financial backing from an investment fund with ties to the Qatari government.

Senator Robert Menendez — already accused of using his political influence to benefit Egypt — was newly charged Tuesday with using his power to help the government of Qatar.

Lawyers for Menendez, 70, and Daibes could not be immediately reached for comment.

The new indictment broadens the government’s allegations that Menendez, even as he served as head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, used his position to convey benefits to foreign governments in return for hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes. In October, prosecutors accused Menendez and his wife, Nadine, and another defendant, Wael Hana, of conspiring to have the senator work on behalf of the Egyptian government without registering with the Justice Department.

Menendez and his four co-defendants have all pleaded not guilty. They are all scheduled for trial in US District Court in New York City in May.

The new indictment also suggests for the first time that the senator and his wife took steps to try to cover up the alleged bribery after federal agents raided the couple’s New Jersey house in 2022.

Specifically, prosecutors said that in December 2022, the Menendezes attempted to repay tens of thousands of dollars worth of bribes that had come in the forms of payments for a home mortgage and toward a Mercedes-Benz convertible. In both cases, the couple created documentation describing the original bribes as loans they were repaying, the indictment says.

Daibes had been planning a major high-rise residential project at 115 River Road in Edgewater, N.J., but the project lost its financing after getting bogged down in a delayed environmental cleanup, court records show. In late 2022, Daibes traveled to London and Qatar to meet with potential new lenders.

In January 2023, he finalized a $45 million shared-ownership agreement for the Edgewater project with a company founded by a member of Qatar’s royal family, Bergen County deed records show.

New York Times

Trump appeals Maine ballot denial

PORTLAND, Maine — Former president Donald Trump on Tuesday appealed a ruling by Maine’s Democratic secretary of state barring him from the ballot over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. He was expected to also ask the US Supreme Court to rule on his eligibility to return to the presidency in a related Colorado case.

The Republican candidate appealed the Maine decision by Shenna Bellows, who became the first secretary of state in history to bar someone from running for the presidency under the rarely used Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. That provision prohibits those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.

Trump’s appeal to the Maine Supreme Court declares that Bellows had no jurisdiction in the matter and asks that she be required to place Trump on the March 5 primary ballot. The appeal argues that she abused her discretion and relied on “untrustworthy evidence.”

“The secretary should have recused herself due to her bias against President Trump, as demonstrated by a documented history of prior statements prejudging the issue presented,” Trump’s attorneys wrote.

Bellows reiterated on Tuesday that her ruling was on pause pending the outcome of the appeal, which had been expected.

“This is part of the process. I have confidence in my decision and confidence in the rule of law. This is Maine’s process and it’s really important that first and foremost every single one of us who serves in government uphold the Constitution and the laws of the state,” she said.

Trump on Tuesday was also expected to appeal a similar ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court directly to the US Supreme Court. The nation’s highest court has never issued a decision on Section 3, and the Colorado court’s 4-3 ruling that it applied to Trump was the first time in history the provision was used to bar a presidential contender from the ballot.

Associated Press

Iowa debate likely to come down to DeSantis vs. Haley

A Republican presidential primary debate that CNN plans to host in Des Moines next week appears likely to be a one-on-one showdown between Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, who are fighting to emerge from the state’s caucuses as the definitive alternative to former president Trump.

Both DeSantis, the governor of Florida, and Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, are long shots to win the caucuses, given that they are trailing Trump in polls of Iowans by more than 30 points on average. But if either one is to have even a small chance of claiming the nomination, that person needs to drive the other out of the race.

Trump did not participate in the official debates sponsored by the Republican National Committee last year, and he is not expected to participate in the CNN debates. (The Iowa event will be followed by a similar one in New Hampshire.) And no other candidate qualified by the deadline Tuesday.

Participants needed at least 10 percent support in three national or Iowa polls that met CNN’s criteria, including at least one poll of likely Iowa caucusgoers. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy; former governor Chris Christie of New Jersey, who has largely ignored Iowa in favor of campaigning in New Hampshire; and former governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas did not meet that mark.

New York Times

Philadelphia swears in first woman mayor

Cherelle Parker, who first got involved in politics as a teenager, publicly swore her oath of office on Tuesday as Philadelphia’s 100th mayor, becoming the first woman to do so.

The 51-year-old Democrat with years of political experience took the helm of the nation’s sixth-largest city in a ceremony at the historic Met in Philadelphia. She succeeds term-limited Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney.

“By every statistic imaginable, I am not supposed to be standing here today,” Parker told supporters gathered for her roughly hourlong address. “I, Cherelle Parker, was a child who most people thought would never succeed. And they almost did have me thinking the same thing.”

Surrounded by family, friends, former mayors, and current US and state legislators and officials, Parker echoed her campaign promise: to make Philadelphia the “safest, cleanest, greenest big city in the nation that will provide access to economic opportunity for all.”

Parker had emerged early in the crowded mayoral race as the only leading Black candidate and soared to a victory in November’s election in the heavily Democratic city. Parker’s moderate message resonated with voters who are increasingly worried about public safety as well as quality-of-life issues, from faulty streetlights to potholes to trash collection. She also promised a well-trained police force that is engaged with the community along with mental health and behavioral support.

Parker served for 10 years as a state representative for northwest Philadelphia before her election to the City Council in 2015.

Associated Press