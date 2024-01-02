Some parents are prosecuted or fined when children miss school

The kindergartner racked up 14 absences in five or so months — half of them without explanation — according to his Missouri school district, which steered the case to prosecutors. His mother, Tamarae LaRue, was convicted of violating the state’s compulsory attendance law, a verdict the state Supreme Court upheld several months ago.

The 5-year-old missed school for a doctor’s appointment. The next day he had a fever. Once, his mother had car trouble, and the boy missed a day. Another time, his family fell sick with COVID-19. And then there was the day he missed school when his mother took him to his brother’s medical appointment, knowing she would not make it to school pickup on time.

The episode ultimately sent LaRue to jail for 15 days; her case shows some of the more punitive stakes as chronic student absenteeism remains at near-record highs and many areas around the country seek to combat the problem.

"We see a lot of states that have policies where parents can be sanctioned for truancy," said Nina Salomon, deputy division director of corrections and reentry with the Council of State Governments Justice Center. "They can end up in jail. They can have a significant number of fines or fees associated with a truancy petition. There are a lot of different approaches across the country."

More than 14.7 million students across the country were considered “chronically absent” in 2021-2022, about 80 percent higher than before the pandemic, according to researchers. Chronic absenteeism typically means missing at least 18 days of a school year, or 10 percent, excused or unexcused.

School officials often work with families to resolve problems that hamper attendance. But students with multiple unexcused absences may also be found "truant," which can lead to more-severe consequences.

"There is a crazy number of kids that still end up at the juvenile justice system because of truancy," said Robert Balfanz, a professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Education who studies the issue.

Even so, truancy is complex. State laws are widely different. Three missed school days with no excuse can make a student truant in Pennsylvania, but it can take 15 days within a semester in Maryland. Adding to that, school districts and prosecutors don't always enforce truancy laws. National data is limited, given the hodgepodge of state definitions.

Still, it's been clear for years that missing school matters.

Children fall behind in their classes. They are at greater risk of failing a grade and dropping out of school. They often grow disconnected from teachers and friends. They miss out on school services, including free meals and mental health support.

Some local officials appear to be working harder to head that off.

In Mobile County, Ala., the district attorney's office sent nearly 53,000 letters to families last school year warning about excessive unexcused absences. Almost 500 cases went to court, mostly involving parents.

But this school year, a new team of social workers, part of a Helping Families Initiative, has worked with 2,370 families, intervening before students became severely truant, said District Attorney Keith Blackwood. Just 10 cases have been steered to court, he said.

"Prosecution still exists for truancy," said Blackwood, who launched the program in August. "That's not going to change. I want to do some things to make it more effective. But the goal . . . is to make it such that these court petitions don't get filed because nobody's truant."

In Maryland's Montgomery County, several hundred middle school students a year participate in a truancy prevention program that officials say is slated to expand. John McCarthy, the state's attorney who helped create the program, said it is "needed now more than ever."

Absenteeism is not just about students who "skip" school for fun. Some students miss classes because they care for younger siblings or take jobs to help pay the bills. Some have no way to get to school if they miss the bus. Some avoid going as much as possible because they get bullied at school or because they struggle with anxiety and depression.

Some students also are scared to walk to school, fearing they will get beaten up or harassed along the way, said Ana Rodriguez, a Washington, D.C., parent and education advocate. "Safety and transportation are the number one things," she said.

Outside of Knoxville, Tenn., Dan Jenkins, principal of Clinton High School, recalls a time — maybe 15 years ago or so — when approaches to truancy were far more punitive. Now, he said, a student can still land in court but only after repeated interventions. “We try to help the kid and the family first,” he said.

His school district, Anderson County Schools, uses an array of methods to zero in on why kids are absent. “We find those students, we make contact, we text, we call, we email, we go to the homes for home visits,” said Paula Sellers, director of student services. “If there’s a barrier for a family or a student that we can easily remove, we want to do that.”

One example: Some students can’t bear to show up with dirty clothes. Their families may be homeless or simply lack money for a laundromat. But in the past couple of years, the district, like many others around the country, has equipped a number of schools with washing machines and dryers.

"It's made a huge difference," said Sellers. "We can't educate them if we can't get them to us."

In Texas, lawmakers passed legislation to decriminalize the state’s truancy system in 2015. School districts must first try to intervene without court involvement, through parent meetings, an action plan, and counseling, mediation, mentoring, or other strategies.

But advocates say districts are not always effective with interventions, so it does not consistently keep students out of court. And Renuka Rege, policy adviser with the research and advocacy organization Texas Appleseed, points out that when a student is excessively truant in Texas, courts can take the unusual step of ordering the student to drop out and get a GED instead. That happened to at least 700 students in 2021-2022, according to state data.

"This is very, very counter to the goal of addressing what's causing the absences and trying to get them reengaged in school," said Rege.

Like Texas, Pennsylvania took up the problem around 2015, revising its laws to de-emphasize truancy prosecutions.

There, the issue came to wide public attention in 2014, when Eileen DiNino, a mother of seven in Reading, Pa., was sentenced to two days in jail for accumulating $2,000 in fines and court costs related to her children’s truancy offenses over many years. Halfway through her jail time, she died of natural causes — away from her children, amid concerns about the level of care she received.