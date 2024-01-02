Those in states with abortion protections can’t be complacent

The recent excerpt from Renée Graham’s Outtakes newsletter, “Women don’t need strangers and zealots making their decisions,” is an important read for the population as a whole, including those of us living in areas with comparatively progressive abortion rights protections. It might be easy for some people in states like Massachusetts to fail to remain informed on abortion restrictions in other areas of the country. These extreme laws and their violations of human rights may feel like a distant concern to those who are not experiencing them personally. However, Kate Cox’s case in Texas reminds us to remain vigilant and to not take abortion access for granted.

Keeping up-to-date on abortion-related policy nationwide is a key element of protecting the rights we currently possess. As Graham states, “Abortion is on the ballot” in the 2024 elections. Failing to learn about the abortion stances of potential candidates and becoming complacent could mean more future federal restrictions. Even if, as Graham notes, most Americans support abortion access in some capacity, this alone is not sufficient to create the change we so desperately need.