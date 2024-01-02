1999 red Dodge Dakota: a love story

I read “The old yellow Jeep and the mechanic who kept us running” by Heather Hopp-Bruce (Opinion, Dec. 28). I was crying at the end.
A few months ago, we traded in our 1999 red Dodge Dakota pickup truck. We bought it in 2004 in Fredericksburg, Va., before moving to Melrose. We loved that truck with all our heart. All three of our sons learned to drive with the Dakota. It carted lots of furniture and firewood for us, and many neighbors borrowed it to haul all sorts of things. Once, my youngest filled the truck bed with water on a hot day after school and he and three of his friends used it as a swimming pool.
Like Hopp-Bruce, we too had a wonderful mechanic, this one at Lucey’s in Melrose, who kept our truck running for 19 years. My husband did many repairs himself, but we often had to go to our mechanic for things we could not figure out. He always managed to get our truck to pass inspection. The end came in September when he said that it was too dangerous to drive anymore.
We found another red pickup, a Ford Ranger 4-wheel drive, at a local used car lot, and we made the emotional decision to trade in the Dodge. I cried buckets of tears and took tons of final pictures. We severed our final vehicle connection to Virginia and to the truck that carried my boys safely for years, both as passengers and drivers.
Taylor Rubbins
Melrose