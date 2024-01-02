1999 red Dodge Dakota: a love story

I read “The old yellow Jeep and the mechanic who kept us running” by Heather Hopp-Bruce (Opinion, Dec. 28). I was crying at the end.

A few months ago, we traded in our 1999 red Dodge Dakota pickup truck. We bought it in 2004 in Fredericksburg, Va., before moving to Melrose. We loved that truck with all our heart. All three of our sons learned to drive with the Dakota. It carted lots of furniture and firewood for us, and many neighbors borrowed it to haul all sorts of things. Once, my youngest filled the truck bed with water on a hot day after school and he and three of his friends used it as a swimming pool.