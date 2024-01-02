Mass. child welfare system needs just that — a system

Thanks to Jason Laughlin for his recent article on personnel changes in the coming year in the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families and in the courts dealing with children and on debates over how to respond to failures to protect vulnerable children that have been reported in the Globe and elsewhere.
Responses to these ongoing tragedies must go beyond personnel changes. Our state-based child protection systems, unlike other human service systems, lack overall data-guided oversight. Other areas of interest have national standards and integrated systems and gather data to promote care and safety. Such systems oversee health care, drug approval and legalization, and other fields such as water safety and highway and traffic regulation. Yet in the area perhaps the most consequential for society, concerning the entire future lifetimes of children, we demand few standards.
Our failure to implement such systems when it comes to children recovering from abuse and neglect would seem to express the attitude that we just don’t care about these children. They deserve the best quality care, staff training, and oversight, not the worst.
We need changes that go beyond new personnel in positions of authority and move toward a more effective system overall.
Dr. Gordon Harper
Brookline
Dr. Bandy X. Lee
Boston
Gail Garinger
Newton
Harper and Lee are psychiatrists. Garinger is a retired juvenile court judge and former head of the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate.