Subbing plant-based milk for dairy options is a healthy decision

Re “Cow. Almond. Oat. Hemp. Oat. Flaxseed. Pea, even! Which milk to choose?” (Food, Dec. 20): As a dietitian, I recommend fighting heart disease, breast and prostate cancers, and other health conditions by choosing a plant milk instead of dairy milk. A review I co-authored last year looks at the health implications of plant and animal milks.
Dairy milk contains more fat and saturated fat than most plant milks. The review cites a meta-analysis showing that higher milk consumption is associated with a greater risk of death from heart disease. Research shows that replacing dairy fat with vegetable fats or high-quality carbohydrates, such as whole grains, can help reduce heart disease risk. Cow’s milk also contains estrogens and increases insulin-like growth factor 1 levels, which are hormones linked to breast and prostate cancers, while soy milk contains isoflavones, which are associated with reductions in both prostate and breast cancer risk.
Advertisement
Any nutrients in dairy milk can be healthfully obtained from plant-based sources, including plant milks. In fact, a plant-based diet rich in fruits, vegetables, grains, and beans, with the addition of a B12 supplement, will provide all of the nutrients you need. Vitamin D, which is not naturally occurring in dairy milk, can be supplied by sunlight or a supplement.
Anna Herby
Washington, D.C.
The writer holds a doctor of health sciences degree and is the nutrition education specialist for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.