Subbing plant-based milk for dairy options is a healthy decision

Re “Cow. Almond. Oat. Hemp. Oat. Flaxseed. Pea, even! Which milk to choose?” (Food, Dec. 20): As a dietitian, I recommend fighting heart disease, breast and prostate cancers, and other health conditions by choosing a plant milk instead of dairy milk. A review I co-authored last year looks at the health implications of plant and animal milks.

Dairy milk contains more fat and saturated fat than most plant milks. The review cites a meta-analysis showing that higher milk consumption is associated with a greater risk of death from heart disease. Research shows that replacing dairy fat with vegetable fats or high-quality carbohydrates, such as whole grains, can help reduce heart disease risk. Cow’s milk also contains estrogens and increases insulin-like growth factor 1 levels, which are hormones linked to breast and prostate cancers, while soy milk contains isoflavones, which are associated with reductions in both prostate and breast cancer risk.