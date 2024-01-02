Bruins at Blue Jackets: Boston looks to kick off road trip with fourth straight win

Kevin Shattenkirk and David Pastrnak each scored two in Boston’s 5-2 win over New Jersey on Saturday, while Trent Frederic netted a pair and added an assist as the Bruins beat Detroit 5-3 on Sunday.

After losing four straight games before Christmas, the Bruins have now won three in a row and will look to make it four when they take on the Blue Jackets in Columbus Tuesday night.

Columbus has lost four of its last five games and is 4-3-3 over its last 10.

Linus Ullmark is on deck to start in net for the Bruins.

Let’s get into it.

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -235. O/U: 6.5.

Bruins

Season record: 22-7-6. vs. spread: 19-16. Over/under: 17-18

Last 10 games: 5-2-3. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 6-4

Blue Jackets

Season record: 12-18-8. vs. spread: 24-14. Over/under: 22-16

Last 10 games: 4-3-3. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 7-3

Team statistics

Goals scored: Boston 112, Columbus 119

Goals allowed: Boston 91, Columbus 139

Power play: Boston 27.4%, Columbus 15.4%

Penalty minutes: Boston 383, Columbus 308

Penalty kill: Boston 85.8%, Columbus 81.0%

Faceoffs won: Boston 49.4%, Columbus 47.4%

Stat of the day: Boston finished the 2023 calendar year with a league-record 32 road wins, 11 of which have come this season (11-5-3).

Notes: Boston became the second team to reach 50 points in the overall NHL standings, behind the New York Rangers. ... Jake DeBrusk, who had been on an 11-game goal-scoring drought, has scored in consecutive games and tallied five points over the last three contests. ... Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov made 39 saves in an overtime loss to Buffalo on Saturday. ... Adam Fantilli, a 19-year-old who has recently played on a line with Johnny Gaudreau, is the fifth teenager in Blue Jackets history to record a point streak of at least four games.

