Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper fined $300,000 for throwing drink in direction of fans

Just when it appeared the season couldn’t get any more embarrassing for the Carolina Panthers, owner David Tepper finds himself embroiled in a public relations nightmare after video surfaced of the billionaire throwing the contents of a drink in the direction of Jaguars fans from his suite following a 26-0 loss at Jacksonville on Sunday.

The fine is nothing the league’s second-wealthiest owner can’t handle. But what’s worse is that Tepper’s temper tantrum has drawn even more attention to all that is wrong in Carolina, which has become the laughingstock of the NFL.

The NFL-worst Panthers (2-14) are an abysmal 31-67 since Tepper bought the team in 2018, failing to make the playoffs in each of his six seasons.

While Tepper’s actions were unacceptable, his frustration is certainly understandable.

Nothing is going right for him as an NFL owner.

Tepper was so desperate for stability at the quarterback position last spring that he essentially agreed to mortgage the franchise’s future by trading four draft picks and top receiver D.J. Moore to move up eight spots to get Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

The move has backfired.

Not only have the Panthers received little production from Young, but now they must surrender the No. 1 pick in this spring’s draft to the Bears. The Panthers also gave up their first- and second-round picks in 2023 and a second-round pick in 2025 for Young, who is 2-13 as a starter and ranks near the bottom of the league in almost every key statistical category.

That led to the ouster of first-year coach Frank Reich, marking the impatient Tepper’s third midseason firing in six seasons.

The season has been such a mess that the Panthers could become the first team since at least 1991 to go an entire season without a single fourth-quarter play being run with them in the lead. Both of Carolina’s wins came on last-play field goals.

Jets waiving Cook

The Jets are waiving running back Dalvin Cook before the final game of the season, according to Cook’s agents, LAA Sports & Entertainment.

The 28-year-old Cook had a disappointing tenure with the Jets, who signed the four-time Pro Bowl selection to a one-year deal worth $7 million — including $5.8 million guaranteed — during the summer.

NFL Network first reported that the sides mutually agreed to part ways, citing Cook’s agents, who confirmed the move. Cook will go through waivers and would become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.

After Aaron Rodgers was lost for the season with a torn left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with the Jets, Cook’s role in New York’s offense never materialized. He has a career-low 214 yards rushing on 67 carries and no touchdowns

Despite his lack of use by the Jets, there will likely be interest in Cook by teams heading into the playoffs and in need of backfield depth.

“Dalvin has been great,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said last Friday. “I know this has been a hard season for him. It’s been a hard season for all of us. I appreciate the heck out of his professionalism and the way he goes about his business.”

Rivers won’t name QB

Ron Rivera refused to reveal who will start at quarterback for the Commanders in their season finale this weekend against the Cowboys. It could be an 18th consecutive start for Sam Howell, the first of the season for Jacoby Brissett, or even Jake Fromm’s first NFL game action in nearly two years. “We don’t have to let anybody know until tomorrow, so we’re just going to wait,” Rivera said. “We don’t want to give them any head start on anything.” No matter who starts, the Commanders need to do a better job helping that QB. Howell has been sacked a league-high 61 times, the product of a lack of offensive balance with the team largely abandoning the run for a pass-heavy approach . . . Ken Bowman, who played center for the Packers from 1964-73 and was part of three consecutive championship teams, has died. He was 81. The Packers announced that Bowman died last Wednesday in Oro Valley, Ariz. Bowman was part of the Packers’ NFL title-winning team in 1965, the year before the first Super Bowl, and the Super Bowl-winning teams of the next two seasons. He is perhaps best known for snapping the ball to Bart Starr and delivering a block on the Hall of Fame quarterback’s winning 1-yard touchdown sneak in the “Ice Bowl,” the Packers’ 21-17 victory over the Cowboys in a 1967 NFL championship game that had a kickoff temperature of minus-13 degrees Fahrenheit.