Celtics at Thunder: Two winning streaks are on the line as Boston visits thunderous Oklahoma City

Out in the Western Conference, the Thunder, a team that finished 34 games under .500 two seasons ago and is now in the late stages of its rebuild, has suddenly emerged as a contender as well.

Boston’s roster is one of the strongest in the league, leading to a spotless record at home and giving the Celtics all the appearances of a title-contending team.

It’s no surprise that the Celtics had the NBA’s best record as the calendar turned to 2024.

Tuesday’s meeting between Boston and host Oklahoma City will pit those two powerhouses against each other, and a pair of winning streaks will be on the line.

The Celtics have won six straight games, dating back to an overtime loss to Golden State on Dec. 19. It’s their fourth winning streak of five or more games this season.

The Thunder have won four straight and are fresh off a 124-108 win over Brooklyn on New Year’s Eve. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all players with 24 points in the victory.

Here’s your preview.

When: Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -3. O/U: 239.0.

Celtics

Season record: 26-6. vs. spread: 16-14, 2 pushes. Over/under: 18-14

Last 10 games: 9-1. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 7-3

Thunder

Season record: 22-9. vs. spread: 22-8, 1 push. Over/under: 17-13, 1 push

Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 8-2. Over/under: 6-4

Team statistics

Points per game: Boston 120.8, Oklahoma City 121.3

Points allowed per game: Boston 110.3, Oklahoma City 112.7

Field goal percentage: Boston .483, Oklahoma City .499

Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .449, Oklahoma City .443

3-point percentage: Boston .374, Oklahoma City .391

Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .366, Oklahoma City .358

Stat of the day: The Celtics are sixth in the NBA’s scoring charts (120.8 points per game), while the Thunder allow the 11th-fewest points per game (112.7) in the league.

Notes: Celtics guard Jrue Holiday missed Sunday’s game due to a right elbow sprain. Mazzulla said there is no long-term concern about the issue. He is not listed on the Celtics’ injury report. Oklahoma City has a clean bill of health for Tuesday’s game. ... Derrick White is averaging 17.0 points and 5.3 assists while shooting 49.1 percent from the field, all career highs. ... The Thunder have been the NBA’s best at taking advantage of opponents’ mistakes, averaging 20.3 points off turnovers — 1.5 more than any other team in the league. Against the Celtics, teams are averaging just 14.5 points per game off turnovers — tied for second fewest in the league.

