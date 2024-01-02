EMass girls’ hockey: Finishing off a 5-goal week, Pembroke’s Jennifer Birolini headlines Players of the Week

Jennifer Birolini, Pembroke — The senior captain followed up a one-goal effort in Saturday’s 5-3 victory over the Norwell/Scituate/Abington co-op with all four tallies in a 4-3 overtime comeback victory over No. 13 Sandwich Sunday as the No. 17 Titans captured the Judy Gormley Cup.
Kaydin Cusumano, Gloucester — After logging a shutout in a 5-0 Wednesday win over Medford, the sophomore backstopped the No. 20 Fishermen to a 2-1 victory over Winthrop, dealing the Vikings their first home loss since 2021.
Megan Mullarkey, Malden Catholic — With a pair of shutout wins, the junior kept the No. 3 Lancers unbeaten. She shut down Bishop Fenwick in a 4-0 victory Thursday before making 18 stops to beat No. 6 Burlington, 2-0, Sunday.
Lilly Mackenzie, Stoneham/Wilmington — The senior fired in the winner on the power play in a 2-1 victory over Reading before potting four goals and adding two assists in a 6-1 victory against Bishop Fenwick Saturday.
Casey Roth, Falmouth — The junior tallied three assists in the semifinals of the Falmouth Tournament (a 5-3 win over Westwood Wednesday) before guiding the No. 7 Clippers to the title with a pair of goals in a 4-1 victory over Longmeadow.