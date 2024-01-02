fb-pixelEMass girls’ hockey: St. Mary’s skates into No. 1 spot in Globe Top 20 - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
EMass girls’ hockey: St. Mary’s skates into No. 1 spot in Globe Top 20

By Kat Cornetta Globe Correspondent,Updated January 2, 2024, 50 minutes ago
A week full of holiday tournaments and other stellar matchups prompted movement in this week’s Globe Top 20 girls’ hockey poll.

At 5-0-1, St. Mary’s takes the top spot for the first time this season; the lone blemish was a 5-5 draw at Pope Francis, in which the Spartans rallied from a 4-0 deficit to earn a point. Duxbury drops to No. 2 after falling to Bishop Feehan in the Tenney Cup last week, though the Dragons did earn revenge with a 4-0 victory over the Shamrocks Monday afternoon. Malden Catholic remains third, with wins over Bishop Fenwick and a rising Burlington team over the holiday break. MC will face a huge test Wednesday against No. 9 Hingham.

Fourth-ranked Notre Dame-Hingham emerged victorious from the Tenney Cup. Lincoln-Sudbury earned an impressive victory over an improving Boston Latin squad to stay fifth. On the rise, are Braintree and Waltham. The Wamps, who earned an impressive win over Hingham, enter the poll at 12. The Hawks enter the rankings at 18 and battle their toughest opponent yet in L-S Wednesday.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ hockey poll

The Globe poll as of Jan. 2, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.St. Mary’s5-0-12
2.Duxbury5-1-01
3.Malden Catholic6-0-03
4.Notre Dame (Hingham)5-1-14
5.Lincoln-Sudbury4-1-15
6.Burlington4-1-09
7.Falmouth5-1-013
8.Methuen5-1-08
9.Hingham4-2-06
10.Nauset4-1-014
11.Bishop Feehan3-4-019
12.Braintree3-3-1
13.Sandwich4-1-118
14.Shrewsbury2-1-27
15.Peabody4-1-015
16.Canton5-2-010
17.Pembroke5-1-0
18.Waltham5-0-0
19.Natick6-2-020
20.Gloucester6-1-0

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.

