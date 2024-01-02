‘Make the Patriots bring me back’: Kendrick Bourne says he wants to stay in New England

“2023 was a lot of ups! And few downs!” the caption read. “But it’s all GODS plan! That’s really how I believe! From on my way to having my best year statistically. To tearing my ACL.

Bourne, who has been out since October with a torn ACL, posted a picture of himself on Instagram.

Kendrick Bourne would welcome a chance to return to the Patriots next season, according to a comment he made on Instagram.

“It’s all apart of GODS plan for my personal growth! Blessed to be having a new baby girl soon! Having my family Helps this whole lifestyle! GOD is great! 2024 let’s get it! We better!”

Advertisement

Patriots receiver Demario Douglas commented on the post, saying “miss you brudda” to Bourne. Bourne responded that he missed Douglas and the Patriots as well.

“Miss ya dog! Make the @patriots bring me back! 👀” Bourne wrote.

Bourne ended the season with 406 yards and four touchdowns on 37 catches in eight games.

He was leading the Patriots in most receiving categories at the time, and was on track to have his best year in a Patriots uniform before the knee injury derailed his season.

Bourne’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season. The 28-year-old veteran receiver has been with the Patriots for three seasons after beginning his career with the 49ers.

Bourne has expressed a desire to stay with the Patriots before. He had been mentioned as a possible trade target for other teams. Before the trade deadline that he’d like to remain on the Patriots if possible.

“It’ll definitely be on my mind,” Bourne told reporters in October. “But just being ready for whatever, man. I want to be here. I’d love to be here. But if there’s other plans, then it is what it is.”

Khari Thompson can be reached at khari.thompson@globe.com.