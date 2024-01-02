Methuen-Tewksbury girls’ hockey co-op establishing its identity as a goal-oriented team with defensive grit

As a seventh grader, Kat watched as her sister helped Methuen/Tewksbury capture the program’s first state title. She decided then that she had a job to do.

Her older sister, Victoria , skated for the Red Rangers, , and Kat quickly found herself attending every game and going to the team-hosted youth skating events.

Before she donned a uniform for the Methuen-Tewksbury girls’ hockey co-op and took the ice, Kat Schille was the program’s biggest fan.

“I knew I had to finish the legacy,” said Schille, a senior captain from Tewksbury High. . “Wearing the logo, knowing the history behind it — I got to high school and felt like I had to prove myself to even be on the team.”

Schille is one of seven seniors for the Red Rangers (5-1), ranked eighth in this week’s Globe Top 20.

Under the direction of first-year head coach Dave O’Hearn, Methuen/Tewksbury has found success in its defense-first mentality.

Methuen/Tewksbury senior captain Kat Schille (right) pushes the pace in practice by joining the rush into the offensive zone. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Through six games, senior Rhyan Pitari and sophomore Lydia Barnes have allowed three goals combined, and the defenders in front have worked hard to take the pressure the goalies.

But to win a state title, the Red Rangers will need more than the defensive prowess they’re known for; they’ll need a reliable offense as well.

Methuen/Tewksbury senior goaltender Rhyan Pitari (above) and sophomore Lydia Barnes (not pictured) have allowed a combined three goals in the first six games of the season. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Three of the team’s five regular-season losses last season were decided by one goal. In the second round of the Division 1 tournament, the Red Rangers struggled to find the back of the net in a 3-0 loss to Peabody.

O’Hearn is determined to find the balance between maintaining consistent pressure in all three zones.

“In the game we got eliminated — our lack of offense reared its ugly head once again, and we couldn’t get into the game,” O’Hearn said. “So far this year, we’ve been … pushing it [offensively] while still maintaining that defensive strength that we have.”

O’Hearn, a former longtime assistant, took the helm after seven-year coach Sarah Oteri Doucette stepped down in September after a storied 106-26-20 run.

Methuen/Tewksbury girls’ hockey head coach Dave O’Hearn, who stepped up when Sarah Oteri Doucette stepped down, has the Red Rangers off to a 5-1 start and a No. 8 ranking in the Globe Top 20 girls' hockey poll. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

“It’s very clear that he’s all in . . . and I think that energy is super contagious,” said senior captain Emma Giordano, a right wing who attends Tewksbury High.. “All the girls are just ready to win this year.”

Though it’s still early, M/T has seen an uptick in offense.

O’Hearn attributes the success to the team-wide effort the Red Rangers have exhibited. Each skater has bought into the push to improve the team’s offense, and contributions have come from up and down the lineup.

Schille, along with junior center Bree Lawrence and junior defender MJ Petisce, have scored three goals apiece. Giordano and freshman defender Lyla Chapman each have six assists.

“We’ve had so much offense spread all throughout our lineup. We’re such a short bench that everyone plays such a key role on our team,” O’Hearn said. “We’ve had some high-powered, producing forwards [in the past], but this year, we just don’t. We just grind [the goals] out.”

Through the next month, M/T will face a slew of demanding matchups, including two against state quarterfinalist Billerica/Chelmsford, one each against Merrimack Valley/Dual County League rivals Andover and HPNA, and two against reigning Division 1 champion Shrewsbury.

Those games will likely be determined by the Red Rangers’ ability to sustain their offensive groove.

“We’re one of the toughest defensive teams in the state, but it comes down to whether we can score and get those goals to win those games,” Giordano said. “We all know that this is it for most of us, and we have to give everything we have.”

Ice chips

Boston Latin is in the midst of quite a gauntlet.

“We have five big games in a row, going back to the Braintree game,” said Latin coach Tom McGrath.

The Wolfpack opened the season with a 2-0 loss to Canton Dec. 9, then rebounded by reeling off five consecutive wins. They had hoped to carry that momentum into a tough stretch of games against ranked opponents that concludes with two important home games this week: No. 4 Notre Dame-Hingham (Wednesday) and undefeated No. 18 Waltham (Saturday).

The stretch began with a tough nonleague test on Dec. 23 against Braintree, which broke into the Globe Top 20 this week at No. 12. The Wolfpack (5-2-1) scored a comeback 3-2 victory that proved they might have a good thing going.

“[In the game against] Braintree we were down 2-0, and then came back to send it into overtime,” said McGrath. “That is when they started to believe in themselves.”

Senior tri-captain Maeve Murray scored the winner 14 seconds into overtime to earn that key win over the Wamps. The Wolfpack followed that with two wins in their home Michael Giordano Christmas Classic, including a 1-1 tie with No. 14 Shrewsbury. They won a shootout with the Colonials to win the title, marking the first time they won in the tournament’s six-year history.

Boston Latin then ran into a stellar No. 5 Lincoln-Sudbury team on Saturday and lost 5-1, but they are not letting that challenge dissuade them.

“Our defense and our penalty kill are pretty good,” said McGrath. “We are working on the power play. But our D has been the key to our success this year.”

One of those key defenders has been the second Maeve on their leadership group, senior Maeve Greeley. Rounding out their captains is another blue liner, junior Ava Enright.

Gaining confidence is key for a team that is still fairly young and counts a fair number of seventh and eighth graders on their roster. Despite the youth, the Wolfpack hope to continue their string of nine-straight MIAA tournament appearances this season, and are well on the way to do so.

“They are still a young team,” said McGrath. “They are learning from their mistakes from last year. We are getting better. The experiences from last year have helped us.”

Games to watch

Wednesday, No. 13 Sandwich at No. 7 Falmouth, 5 p.m. — Two of the Cape & Island’s top teams face off in a top 15 matchup at Falmouth Ice Arena. It’s their first of two meetings this month.

Wednesday, Pope Francis at Milton, 7 p.m. — The Cardinals have scored five or more goals in five of seven games this year. How will they fare against Lila Chamoun and the Wildcats after a trip across the state to Ulin Memorial Rink?

Thursday, Andover at No. 2 Duxbury, 7:20 p.m. — After suffering their first loss of the year last week, the reigning D2 champ Dragons look to get back on track against a strong Golden Warriors team at The Bog.

Saturday, No. 3 Malden Catholic at No. 4 Notre Dame-Hingham, 3:50 p.m. — It’s a battle of top 5 foes at Rockland Ice Arena, with the Lancers looking to keep an unbeaten start going and the Cougars hoping to build on a Tenney Cup title.

Saturday, No. 18 Waltham at Boston Latin, 2 p.m. — Waltham’s high-flying offense is averaging over seven goals per game. Up next is a strong Wolfpack team in a MV/DC battle at Murphy Rink.

Kat Cornetta and Mike Puzzanghera contributed to this story.

Julia Yohe can be reached at julia.yohe@globe.com. Follow her @juliacyohe.