A midseason ranking of the Massachusetts Division 1 women’s college basketball teams

This midseason ranking looks similar to the preseason list , but a new team sits at No. 1, and others are on the rise. Here’s a look at where each program stands entering the league schedule.

We’ve seen the full spectrum of highs and lows. Some teams are ready to prove they can compete for a conference title; two others are still searching for their first win.

At the midpoint of the 2023-24 college basketball season, it’s time to revisit the state of the nine Massachusetts Division 1 teams.

1. Boston College (8-6, 0-1)

After starting second in the preseason hierarchy, the Eagles ascended to the top spot by taking care of business when they needed to. They’re 1-5 against Power Six schools but 7-1 against all other opponents. The same question always comes back around: Can BC sustain its success when it hits ACC play?

Believers will point toward BC’s ability to generate turnovers and dominate inside. The Eagles are forcing turnovers on 27.2 percent of opposing possessions, the fourth-highest rate in Division 1. They average 41 points in the paint (14th nationally) and rebound nearly 38 percent of their missed shots (35th).

2. Harvard (7-6, 0-0)

The Crimson opened the season atop the rankings and rolled to a 5-2 start, including a victory against BC. But misfortune struck Dec. 2 when Harmoni Turner injured her knee against Michigan. She’s out indefinitely, and the Crimson are 2-4 since.

Harvard still has plenty of talent and time. Lola Mullaney and Elena Rodriguez are a productive, versatile duo that can keep the team contending in the Ivy League. But with young guards trying to replace Turner, the ceiling has dropped significantly.

3. Holy Cross (6-5, 0-0)

The Crusaders endured a bumpy nonconference slate but beat in-state foes Northeastern and Merrimack to cap 2023. Their 78.3 defensive rating is 18th-best in the country, in part because they rebound at a high level and limit high-quality opponent shots.

Holy Cross needs to find reliable scoring; the team is shooting just 39.4 percent on twos and 27.3 percent on threes. But the Crusaders have depth at all positions, a stalwart defensive foundation, and championship experience from last year’s March Madness run. They remain the Patriot League favorites.

4. Boston University (8-3, 0-0)

The Terriers have kept themselves in the Patriot League title conversation despite large-scale roster turnover. Senior Caitlin Weimar (18.5 points, 10.0 rebounds) has been the best player in Massachusetts, and junior Alex Giannaros is a dynamic second option, but the supporting cast also stepped up.

Sophomore forward Anastasiia Semenova has reached double figures in her last three contests and drilled the winning 3-pointer in a recent 83-80 overtime victory against Northeastern. Freshman Audrey Ericksen has started every game. The Terriers have five players making at least 36 percent of their threes.

5. Northeastern (4-6, 0-0)

Under first-year coach Priscilla Edwards-Lloyd, the Huskies started strong but are currently reeling on a five-game skid. There are signs of growth; in the loss to BU, guard Derin Erdogan posted 21 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals. Impact contributors Jaelyn Batts and Asha Parker returned from injuries in that defeat.

But it’s getting tougher to envision a CAA championship-game appearance; while Northeastern is working through growing pains, the conference as a whole has been much stronger than expected.

6. Merrimack (3-10, 0-0)

Currently on a four-game losing streak, the Warriors enter conference play in need of some life on offense. They’re shooting 35.2 percent and turning the ball over nearly 20 times per game. Senior forward Amaya Staton (12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds) has stepped up, but Merrimack must get its perimeter threats going.

Despite the record, this team is still in the NEC hunt. The conference as a whole has floundered; Merrimack actually has the third-best record in the NEC. Remember that the Warriors started 1-12 last season, then went 14-4. They can definitely find a groove in the coming weeks.

7. UMass (2-11, 0-1)

The Minutewomen are in the throes of a rebuild after bringing back three players from last year’s Atlantic-10 finalists. They average the fourth-fewest rebounds in the country (29.1) and have struggled mightily on the defensive end.

Junior Stefanie Kulesza (11.5 points, 8.5 rebounds) is the only player to start all 13 games and has played well, but the rest of the rotation is in flux. For first-year coach Mike Leflar, the remainder of this season should be about finding synergy in the roster that can be used for next season.

8. UMass Lowell (0-12, 0-0)

At the bottom of America East, the River Hawks are averaging just 49.4 points per game, 10th-lowest in the nation. One incriminating stat: Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, TCU’s Madison Conner, Alabama’s Aaliyah Nye, and Bryant’s Mia Mancini each has made more 3-pointers than the entire UMass Lowell team (46).

In fairness, the River Hawks have been close to some wins, including single-digit setbacks against BU, Le Moyne, Central Connecticut, and Dartmouth.

9. Stonehill (0-13, 0-0)

Stonehill is dead last in the NET rankings entering 2024. That reflects its 46.4 points per game, 29.9 percent field goal clip, and 21.2 turnovers. NEC play represents a much-needed fresh start.

