New line combo ignites Bruins to fourth straight victory

Following second-period strikes by van Riemsdyk and Shattenkirk, Heinen bumped the lead to 3-1 at 7:29 of the third when he stuffed in a rebound off a shot generated by Frederic’s strong work out of the right corner.

The win, combined with the Rangers 6-1 loss to Carolina, lifted the 23-7-6 Bruins back into sole possession of first place in the league’s overall standings. They had not won four straight since October, when they opened the new season with six consecutive wins.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Bruins rolled to their fourth consecutive win Tuesday night, pinning a 4-1 loss on the Blue Jackets, paced by goals from James van Riemsdyk, Kevin Shattenkirk, Danton Heinen and Trent Frederic

With 4:06 to go, Frederic put in one of his own, his third goal in two games, for the 4-1 final. The line of Frederic centering van Riemsdyk and Heinen finished the night a combined 3-2–5.

Linus Ullmark stopped 26 of 27 shots to pick up the win in the Bruins net, improving his record to 12-2-4.

The Bruins return home for their next two, hosting the Penguins at the Garden Thursday night, and then the Lightning Saturday.

After the two sides traded goals early in the second period, van Riemsdyk sent the Bruins to the room with a 2-1 lead at the intermission with his strike with 6:53 to go before the break.

Parked at the top of the crease on the power play — his favorite place to work — he deflected in a shot that Hampus Lindholm sailed in from center-point, just inside the blue line. The shot was first tipped by Jake DeBrusk high in the slot and then ticked in off JVR for the tie-breaker.

Van Riemsdyk was back in the lineup after sitting out Saturday’s win in Detroit. He entered the night in search of only his second goal since Nov. 18 — a stretch of 17 games. Not the kind of production the Bruins envisioned when they signed the big winger last July as a free agent.

Brad Marchand also hasn’t had much luck around the net lately. The Bruins captain entered the night with only one goal since Dec. 7. He was in the offensive mix, though, with a 1-8–9 line in the 10 games prior to the opening faceoff.

Only 2:12 into the second period, after a flat first period, the Bruins scored the night’s first goal — Shattenkirk connecting for his third goal in as many games.

With help from fellow ex-BU Terriers Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie Coyle, Shattenkirk snapped off a shot from along the right wing wall that appeared to be meant only as a way of advancing the puck toward the net. So much for appearance: The puck found its way through a screen of several players and landed in the net, about halfway up the right post.

It gave Shattenkirk his fifth goal this season, most among all Bruins blueliners. He scored two of those in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Devils at the Garden.

The 1-0 lead was erased in short order, though, when the Blue Jackets connected for the equalizer at 4:06. Kent Johnson was set up nicely in the slot, between the circles, and snapped a sizzling wrister by Linus Ullmark’s glove hand.

The Bruins lost the services of rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei for a stretch in the second period. Lohrei, who played his college hockey up the street at Ohio State, first exited at the 9:50 mark while on a penalty kill. A puck ramped up off his stick and struck him in the mouth — reminiscent of the 2019 Cup Final when a Blues shot ran up captain Zdeno Chara’s stick and broke his jaw.

Lohrei, blood trickling out of his mouth, returned to the bench and took a shift late in the period. But the bleeding persisted and he needed to return for more help prior to second intermission. He was back in action for the start of the third.

The Bruins had two cracks at the power play in the first period and came up empty on both chances. It was a scoreless opening frame where the Jackets had a 12-5 advantage in shots on goal. But the Bruins turned that around in the second, outshooting the hosts by a 13-3 margin.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.