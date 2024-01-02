For Courtney Kessel, being PWHL Boston’s first head coach is ‘something super special’

“Despite the interview, I didn’t know her all that well, but the people who are in our mutual circles and my mentors were all saying, ‘You have to call Courtney,’ ” said Marmer. “Even people at the league level were recommending calling Courtney.”

Kessel’s interviewee, Danielle Marmer , wasn’t picked for the job. Not long after, however, Marmer did land a new job as general manager of the Boston team in the new Professional Women’s Hockey League . She found herself calling Kessel.

Courtney Kessel put on her human resources hat. She was conducting interviews for a new assistant coach for the Princeton women’s hockey team she had been on the staff of since 2019. One of the potential hires was a young but promising director of player development with Quinnipiac.

“I was kind of like interviewing her, and then she got this job and she called me and then the roles were reversed,” said Kessel with a laugh.

With that phone call, an alliance was formed, and Marmer had her first head coach in Kessel. With the Boston team about to open its inaugural PWHL season Wednesday, Kessel hopes to mesh her variety of playing and coaching experiences with those of her talented roster.

“We have some great experience on this team, and to not tap into that would be silly,” said Kessel. “We have some phenomenal players up and down the lineup, and we’re going to rely on those players for feedback and information and how we grow and how we get better.”

The 34-year-old Kessel began playing hockey growing up in Mississauga, Ontario. She picked up the game by joining her family in large street hockey games at the family’s cottage.

“I was probably about 6 years old, and I’m out there sprinting around with the ball,” said Kessel. “My uncle said to my mom, ‘She’s got to get into hockey.’ ”

The speed stayed with her when she enrolled in lessons, but that proved to be an issue.

“I was so fast, but I couldn’t stop,” said Kessel. “It was kind of like Luis Mendoza from ‘D2: The Mighty Ducks.’ I was super-fast and zipping around out there, but I couldn’t stop.”

She eventually learned how to stop on skates, and her career took her from high school and club hockey in Ontario to the University of New Hampshire, where she was a Hockey East first team all-star and a candidate for the Patty Kazmaier Award in 2010. Always willing to do what was best for the team, she played both forward and defense, tallying 73 career points (31 goals, 42 assists).

After college, she played with the Canadian Women’s Hockey League’s Brampton Thunder for five years, earning Rookie of the Year honors in 2012. The league was a precursor to the Premier Hockey Federation, Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association, and PWHL.

Kessel’s time with the Thunder was highly impactful. It gave her teammates she is close with to this day, as well as an idea of what she wants to provide her current players.

“The environment that we created with that team was memorable,” said Kessel. “Having 23 to 25 sisters that you can still call and they’ll be there for you, that’s something I want to create here in Boston. That family feeling of, like, ‘Hey, this isn’t just this season, this is for the rest of our lives.’ ”

After playing in the CWHL and professionally in Europe, Kessel turned to coaching. This summer, she and her family (husband Blake Kessel, also a former pro hockey player and brother to Phil and Amanda Kessel, and their toddler son Christopher) settled in Boston. She left her post at Princeton when new Boston University coach Tara Watchorn offered her an associate head coach position.

Watchorn and Kessel had played against each other in their college days. In their coaching careers, they had both taken roles with Canada’s national teams. Most recently, they led the Canadian team to gold at January’s U18 Women’s World Championships.

But when Marmer came calling with a head coaching role, Kessel had to take it.

“This is an opportunity to build from the ground up,” said Kessel. “It’s your team. What does it look like? What does that environment look like? I think that’s something super special. To coach the best players in the world is something super exciting as well.”

PWHL Boston coach Courtney Kessel hopes to mesh her variety of playing and coaching experiences with those of her talented roster. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Approaching the head coaching role with amazement has helped Kessel early on, when some elements of the team were in hurry-up-and-wait mode, and some of her job responsibilities were more administrative than instructional.

Wearing many hats — as she did when she interviewed Marmer, and during her UNH playing days — has been a theme throughout Kessel’s career.

“I’ve been willing to wear different hats and do whatever it takes to get this thing going,” said Kessel. “It’s been great learning different things, and not just hockey.”

“We’ve really been doing this together,” said Marmer. “It’s been awesome to be collaborating with her from day one.”

The ups and downs that come with a startup league have proven to be worth it. Kessel feels the impact the league will have on younger players is worth the risk as well.

“I have a little cousin going into Grade 9,” said Kessel. “To know that she has this to look forward to, and to know that I get to leave a footprint, no matter how big or how small it is, is something really special.”

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.