Red Sox claim righthanded pitcher Max Castillo off waivers from Royals

Castillo, 24, was designated for assignment last month in order to make room for outfielder Hunter Renfroe, who signed a one-year deal with Kansas City.

The Red Sox claimed righthander Max Castillo off waivers from the Royals, the team announced Tuesday.

Castillo has had little success at the major league level. He posted a 4.43 ERA in seven appearances last season (20⅓ innings). Castillo has just 21 big league appearances, recording a 5.43 ERA. He spent much of last season at Triple A Omaha, where he went 6-7 with a 4.58 ERA in 22 games (21 starts).

Castillo was signed by the Blue Jays as an international free agent in 2015 out of Venezuela, making his major league debut with Toronto in 2022.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.