United States beats Latvia at world juniors, becomes strong favorite after Canada is upset

The Americans’ victory came after tournament favorite Canada was knocked out in stunning fashion, 3-2, to Czechia. St. Louis Blues prospect Jakub Stancl scored the go-ahead goal with 11.7 seconds left.

Perreault, the New York Rangers’ 2023 first-round pick, also had an assist as part of a dominant game by his line. Fellow 18-year-olds and Eagles’ Will Smith, the No. 4 pick by San Jose, and Ryan Leonard, No. 8 to Washington, combined for three points.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Boston College’s Gabe Perreault scored twice and five other players had a goal as the US routed Latvia, 7-2, Tuesday to advance to the semifinals of the IIHF world junior championship, hours after two-time defending champion Canada was ousted in an upset.

“It feels like the world’s ending a bit,” Canada captain Fraser Minten said. “Such an unbelievable opportunity for all of us in our careers. You never really know if you’re going to get another look representing your country or playing on such a global stage.”

The Canadians carried the play for most of the final 40 minutes before Stancl fired a shot on goal in the dying seconds of regulation that deflected off the leg of Canada defenseman Oliver Bonk — the son of Czech-born former NHL forward Radek Bonk — and beat goaltender Mathis Rousseau.

“Felt like I gripped my stick a bit too tight,” said the Bruins’ Matt Poitras, who finished with two goals and two assists in five games. “I feel like I kind of let some of these guys down, let the country down.”

Canada had won three of the past four world junior tournaments. The only player back from the 2023 championship team, Owen Beck, said he and his teammates weren’t sure how they lost after erasing a two-goal deficit.

“Our heads are kind of just spinning right now,” Beck said. “It’s a horrible way to end things off here.”

In a pair of overtime quarterfinals Tuesday, Finland beat Slovakia, 4-3, and host Sweden beat Switzerland, 3-2. The US faces the Finns on Thursday, after the Swedes meet Czechia.