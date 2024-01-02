Watch 6-foot-2-inch Ja Morant dunk on 7-3 Victor Wembanyama

MEMPHIS — Ja Morant had 26 points, 10 assists and a fourth-quarter dunk over Victor Wembanyama, Desmond Bane added 24 points, and the Grizzlies used a second-half spurt to beat the Spurs, 106-98, Tuesday night.

Wembanyama led the Spurs with 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 blocks. Keldon Johnson finished with 19 points, along with 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Julian Champagnie and Jeremy Sochan scored 12 points apiece.

Morant brought the Memphis crowd to its feet with 9:11 left as he drove down the right side of the lane, cut left into the middle and dunked on the 7-foot-3-inch rookie from France, who leads the NBA in blocked shots. The dunk led to a scream, a shake of the head from Morant and an 88-70 lead for the Grizzlies.

Advertisement

The game was a matchup between two teams mired at the bottom of the Western Conference. The Spurs are trying to learn on the fly with the youngest team in the NBA, centered around Wembanyama, the top pick in the 2023 draft. Meanwhile, Memphis has dealt with mixed results in finding a balance and the right rotations since Morant’s return last month from a 25-game suspension for a displaying a gun on social media.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Memphis is last in the league in average points scored at 106.8, and the two teams rank at the bottom in offensive rating.

The first half, a low-scoring, poor-shooting two quarters, fit the narrative. Both teams went into halftime connecting at less than 40% from the field, and Memphis was 5 of 19 from 3-point range. The Spurs’ issue was a dozen turnovers in the half.

Wembanyama had an effect on the Grizzlies’ shooting with four blocks in the first half.

Advertisement

Memphis improved its shooting in the third quarter, allowing the Grizzlies to build the lead to as many as 18 in the second half.