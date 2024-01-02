With Canada eliminated from World Juniors, Matt Poitras is headed back to Bruins

“I think he gets back [Wednesday], and then he starts to assimilate back into the group,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said following Tuesday’s morning-of-game skate at Nationwide Arena before his team took on the Blue Jackets. “How soon he plays again, that’s up for discussion, because it just happened.”

Next question: How soon will he be back in the lineup?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Canada’s run for a medal at the hockey World Junior Championship in Sweden ended abruptly in disappointment Tuesday, which means rookie Bruins center Matt Poitras is expected back in Boston Wednesday or Thursday.

Montgomery met with reporters approximately one hour after Canada was rubbed out by Czechia, 3-2, in a quarterfinal in Gothenburg.

The 19-year-old Poitras, added to the Canada roster Dec. 18, won a job with the Bruins out of training camp and produced a 5-8—13 line across 27 games before the Bruins released him to play in the high-profile tourney.

In five games wearing Canada’s maple leaf, Poitras finished tied for third in team scoring at 2-2—4. The Canadians were led on the scoresheet by Boston University freshman Macklin Celebrini, who delivered 4-4—8. The slick Celebrini, who grew up in Vancouver, has yet to turn 18 and is expected by some to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming June draft.

The Bruins, who are scheduled to practice Wednesday at Warrior Arena in Brighton, play their next two games at TD Garden, with the Penguins in town Thursday, followed by the Lightning Saturday.

The earliest return-to-play date for Poitras would be Thursday, but it would not be a surprise if the Bruins gave him a respite, allowing him to adjust to the time change and potential travel fatigue. Extra rest would allow him to recharge in full ahead of a four-game road trip that begins Monday night in Denver.

Lineup changes

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and left winger James van Riemsdyk were back in the lineup to face the Blue Jackets, following their visit to the press box Sunday in Detroit.

Parker Wotherspoon subbed out to make way for Grzelcyk and rookie Johnny Beecher was bumped to accommodate JVR.

Montgomery offered little detail about why Beecher was designated, other than to say someone had to sit.

“That was the decision — Beecher,” he said.

Beecher, now in his second year of pro hockey, has produced 4-2—6 in 34 games, though all but one assist came prior to Nov. 27. His minus-6 is tied with Jakub Lauko for worst on the team.

Grzelcyk was paired with fellow ex-BU backliner Kevin Shattenkirk. JVR partnered with Trent Frederic at center and Danton Heinen at right wing.

Grzelcyk only returned to the lineup Saturday in a win over the Devils, then sat out the New Year’s Eve game in Detroit. Montgomery said then that he wanted to give Grzelcyk an extra blow after returning from shoulder surgery, but Grzelcyk said Tuesday morning that he felt fine and easily could have suited up.

Montgomery obviously is playing it safe with Grzelcyk, a small but valued puck mover on the back line. He has undergone three shoulder surgeries, including the one that delayed the start to his 2022-23 season. His most recent time on the sideline came following a hit delivered by the Wild’s Marcus Foligno Dec. 19.

“I feel a lot more confident now,” he said. “I think the first 9-10 games, I felt the points weren’t coming, but I think it was some of the best hockey I’ve played.

“An injury can make it tough to feel like you are back in the groove, but this time I feel more assertive and aggressive. I am playing with confidence, and that’s when I am playing at my best.”

A ready shooter, Grzelcyk landed a season-high five shots on net Saturday. Inevitably, if he keeps firing at that volume, he’ll build on what has been a meager 1-1—2 line through 21 games.

A power move?

Increasingly impressed by Frederic’s offensive game, Montgomery moved the big forward back off the wing and had him centering JVR and Heinen.

Frederic, who scored twice in Detroit, entered the evening without a power-play point over his 233 career games. Of all current NHL forwards, only 13 have played more games and also gone 0-0―0 on the man-advantage.

Asked if the 6-foot-3-inch, 220-pound Frederic would be a worthy candidate for net-front duty on the advantage, Montgomery said, “I think he would be, absolutely. Freddy’s game has grown. He’s playing penalty kill now and I think he’s averaging somewhere between 14 and 15 minutes a game.”

Frederic came into Tuesday averaging 13:14 time on ice for the season.

“You don’t want to spike someone’s minutes too much,” said Montgomery. ”But I do think that if there are injuries to players who play net-front, then he’s going to get pushed into that role.”

Largely because of his size and reach?

“He has the hand-eye coordination, too,” added the coach. “With confidence, you know, he’s on pace to score 20. He had 17 last year. And they are all five-on-five goals. No cheapies in there for him. His game’s just growing, and I am happy with his development and confidence levels.”

On the first power-play unit, Morgan Geekie was slated to work the net front against Columbus, with Charlie Coyle and van Riemsdyk sharing the role on the second unit.

Merkulov honored

Newcomer Georgii Merkulov, who made his NHL debut vs. the Devils, shifted into Beecher’s No. 4 center spot, pivoting Lauko and Oskar Steen. On Tuesday, Merkulov was named the AHL Player of the Month for December. The ex-Ohio State standout popped for 10 goals and 18 points in his most recent 12 games prior to being called up.









