Can’t stop taking care of your irresponsible sibling? Stephen McCauley’s new novel reflects on the bonds of family

Coming off the holidays, family is probably on the minds of many readers. In “You Only Call,” the family unit is an aging single mother, Dorothy, and her now-grown daughter, Cecily, plus Dorothy’s brother, Tom, who is so devoted to the two of them that it’s wreaked havoc with his personal life. What is the appeal of unconventional family setups for you?

Cambridge resident Stephen McCauley has been writing novels about the bittersweet bonds of family and relationships for several decades. His first novel, “The Object of My Affection” (1987) — about a pregnant social worker who develops feelings for her gay best friend — was made into a film starring Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd; his subsequent books have included national bestsellers such as “My Ex-Life” and “Alternatives to Sex.” McCauley is currently a codirector of the Creative Writing department at Brandeis University. The Globe caught up with him at home, via Zoom, to discuss his new novel, “You Only Call When You’re in Trouble,” which comes out on Jan. 9.

I suppose, in my own writing life, I’m trying to create some kind of family structure for myself. And all family structures, they’re imperfect, there are lots of problems. But in this book, in particular, I was interested in the question of how responsible one is for taking care of one’s siblings. And if that obligation ever runs out, and if it’s ever OK to pursue your own ambitions and goals. If it means — not cutting people out of your lives, exactly, but just prioritizing your own needs. And I think for Tom, who I consider the main character in the novel, he’s not able to do that, ever.

I was having lunch with a friend and she mentioned that part of her financial planning was the necessity to take care of her sister, who was … this delightful person but someone who never took anyone’s advice, you know, and made one financially questionable decision after the next. I was very touched by the fact that [my friend] had factored taking care of her sister for the rest of her life into her retirement planning. And that was what I wanted to explore.

I feel like we’re in a moment where there’s less and less emphasis on being a good citizen, and being a good person in a community of other people; it’s all very directed toward individual pursuits, and so on. Tom makes a lot of sacrifices, but there is something deeply satisfying for him in that.

You’re so empathetic toward all your characters, even the ones I think of as horrible. Is that what you’re like in real life? Or is this something that only comes out in your writing?

I don’t think I’m as nice as my characters are, but I guess I’ve always felt like one of my responsibilities as a writer is to see behind the defenses of my characters, and see what’s underneath them, what’s behind them. And when you do that, I find that I usually have more sympathy for their problems, even if what they’re projecting to the world is unappealing and has a certain amount of hostility in it.

There is a description in here that I think is both so damning and sympathetic at the same time: Cecily describes her mom and her friends, all baby boomers, as “that irritatingly irresponsible circle of friends straddling the values of too many decades and cultural moments to sustain a coherent worldview.” Do you have thoughts about that generation — your generation — versus, say, the generation you currently teach?

Sometimes when I pull back and look at a lot of the attitudes of kids who are now in their 20s and their [societal] expectations, it can seem a little irritating and a little precious. But when I’m close up with my students in a classroom, I feel as if they have the same goals, the same ambitions — it’s not all that different, really. And this sort of “woke” stuff — I feel like at least it comes from wanting to be inclusive, and wanting to make people comfortable, and wanting to make people feel like they’re heard and appreciated. And I can certainly get behind that.

I was talking with someone of my generation a couple of nights ago, [who said], I will never use they pronouns, it deforms the language, and so on. And I suppose at one point, I felt that way too, but now I feel like: Look, if it makes someone feel better, and it defines them in a way they will define themselves, it’s not costing me anything. And language is so important. When you begin using certain pronouns, I find that’s how I perceive a person.

Has your approach to your work or your characters changed since you wrote “The Object of My Affection”?

A lot of my first three novels I wrote in the first person, and my two most recent novels are in third person. I felt the need to get into the minds of more than just one character, which began to feel a little bit claustrophobic to me. And maybe I just needed to get a little bit older to allow myself to get into characters who are not like me. Like Cecily, who’s a lot younger than I am, and a woman. I always felt very concerned about some kind of appropriation. Like what right did I have to write from the point of view of a woman, or someone considerably younger or older than me? I’ve become a little bit more open to taking that risk. Within a limited range.

You have so many incisive and gently skewering observations about people in your work. I imagine you must be a terrifying person to meet at a party.

You know what, it takes me years to write my books. So in person, I’m just completely socially awkward.

Francie Lin edits the Books section of the Boston Globe.




