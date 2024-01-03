Aaron Rodgers ignites feud with Jimmy Kimmel after Jeffrey Epstein comment

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said, while adding that he “definitely will be popping some sort of bottle” when the list is released.

The late-night host took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to a comment made by the injured Jets quarterback during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday. Rodgers remarked on the sports talk show that Kimmel won’t be happy when the list of Jeffrey Epstein associates is released, insinuating a connection.

Kimmel caught wind of the comment, and shared a pointed response on social media calling Rodgers out.

“I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” Kimmel wrote. “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

The back-and-forth between Kimmel and Rodgers comes after the late-night host poked fun at the football star for previous comments he made on “The Pat McAfee Show” earlier in 2023. Kimmel compared Rodgers to “tin-foil hatters” and called the quarterback a “wack-Packer” for his “hot take” drawing a connection between UFOs and the Epstein list.

“It might be time to revisit that concussion protocol, Aaron,” Kimmel said.

