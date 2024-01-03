Robert Glasper is jazz’s on-the-go innovator

Meanwhile, the Luther Vandross documentary “Luther: Never Too Much,” with a music score by Glasper, will premiere later this month at the Sundance Film Festival. “I just finished scoring that a few weeks ago,” notes Glasper, 45, from the West Coast via phone. “And I just finished the documentary about Billy Preston.

The pianist/composer/producer and his backing trio — Burniss Travis on bass, Justin Tyson on drums, and DJ Jahi Sundance on turntable — will play Boston Monday through Wednesday, then move on to Philadelphia for three nights and Pittsburgh for two at the City Winery in those cities.

Robert Glasper’s upcoming run next week of two sets of music for each of three nights at Boston’s City Winery is only routine busyness by his own remarkable standards.

“I did both of those back in October while I was doing the residency at Blue Note,” he adds, laughing.

Said residency being what has become Glasper’s annual monthlong series of shows at Blue Note Jazz Club in New York each October, referred to by some as “Robtoberfest.” This past October featured guest spots by Common, Norah Jones, Kamasi Washington, Terrace Martin, and others spread over 24 nights of twice-a-night performances.

More recently, Glasper released a Christmas album, a mix of originals and covers of classics titled “In December,” exclusively on Apple Music. And early next month he will see how his song “Back to Love,” written for the Starz television series “Run the World” and sung by Alex Isley and SiR (Darryl Farris), fares at the Grammy Awards, where it is nominated for best R&B song and best R&B performance.

Glasper has already won five Grammys, most recently a year ago when “Black Radio III” won as best R&B album, and this year’s pair of nominations bring his total to 14. But these two are special, in that his teenage drummer son, Riley, co-produced the track.

“He’s been programming and producing on the MPC, making electronic music for the last three or four years,” says Glasper. “For this particular song, he programmed the drums on it. So when you hear the drums, that’s Riley. And he also has some input on the writing of the chords and the structure of the songs. I mean, that’s literally what we do all the time: We make beats, and we sit around and try to figure out where things go and how they should be, how they should feel, and he has a big input on all that stuff.

“So this is fun for him, because he’s a freshman in high school nominated for [two Grammys]. So I’m happy, and I’m very, very proud.”

Riley’s own emailed take on the experience: “I’m really thrilled to be nominated for 2 grammys alongside my pops, and I’m only 14 years old so this is most definitely an accomplishment that I’m very proud of.”

They’ll find out, along with the rest of the world, if they’ve won on Feb. 4. In the meantime, there are those six sets coming up in Boston.

Longtime followers of Glasper know that he first made his reputation as a formidable jazz pianist before winning his first Grammy in 2013 for the album “Black Radio,” which featured famous friends from the realms of neo-soul, hip-hop, and R&B, including Erykah Badu, Yasiin Bey, and Lalah Hathaway.

He has been ranging across those genres and racking up awards ever since. Which means he’ll have an extensive repertoire to draw from at City Winery.

“For this tour, it’s gonna be a mixture of everything, really,” he says. “But I also read the crowd. My band knows a lot of my stuff. After the first two songs, I kind of freestyle and go off of what I think the audience wants to hear based on the vibe — the responses from the songs I’ve been doing. I don’t necessarily have a setlist.”

It’s unlikely that there will be guest artists showing up unannounced in Boston the way they sometimes do at Robtoberfest, as the likes of Bey, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, and Bradley Cooper have done in the past. But not entirely inconceivable.

“I mean, it’s Boston, not New York,” Glasper says, laughing. “But you know, I travel a lot. And you’ll be surprised at how many different times I’ve been in a city and another artist or musician, friend of mine, is in that city performing at the same time, or has a day off. So I never say never. Who knows? I don’t know.”

Guests or no guests, the absence of a dedicated vocalist in the band doesn’t rule out vocals.

“I have my ways of doing songs that I recorded with vocalists live, depending on the vibe,” Glasper explains. “I sing some songs that I can actually sing — that are not, like, vocally challenging. So some of the songs I actually sing, and some of the songs my DJ actually spins the vocal. We have a cappella vocals. Some of the things, it might be just a chorus, or it might just be parts of a verse or something, depending on the song. But he’s able to get some vocals and actually spin those.”

Christmas songs aren’t out of the question either, Glasper says, even though that holiday will be a couple of weeks in the rearview by Monday. “That’s another thing I kind of just play by ear. Sometimes I do it as a joke for fun, you know what I mean? Depending on the crowd.”

Glasper has never been above having fun onstage. Locals have seen him bantering with Meshell Ndegeocello during their WasFest double bill at the Shubert Theatre last summer or, several years ago, comically slipping “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” into Prince’s “Sign o’ the Times” during a December set at Scullers.

“Some people take themselves too seriously,” he says. “They take the set so seriously that it’s almost uncomfortable watching the set. Like, you’re allowed to have fun. People don’t get off of work to come see somebody else work. Even though it’s working, you still want to provide the environment to have fun and relaxation. That’s what I like to do. I’m literally the same person offstage that I am onstage.”

ROBERT GLASPER

At City Winery, 80 Beverly St. Jan. 8-10, 6 and 9:30 p.m. $35-$75. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

Bill Beuttler can be reached at bill@billbeuttler.com.



