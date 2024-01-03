When it became popular 10 years ago, after Netflix’s original programming caught on in earnest, streaming TV suggested a future without ads, those brash plays for your attention and cash. Sustained viewing without loud, manipulative breaks, especially now that TV shows can be as compelling as movies? Yes, please.

But streaming is no longer an ad-free world, and, thanks to the extra money they make from advertisers, the streamers are happy about it. According to The Hollywood Reporter, they make more money per user from their ad tiers, between subscription fees and ad sales. Over the holiday season, Amazon sent a note to subscribers to tell us that, starting Jan. 29, it would be including ads in its movie and TV shows. The company hopes to have “meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other TV providers,” according to the note, but still. Ads are ads, and they disrupt the viewing experience. Amazon is going into the ad market with 115 million viewers to sell — viewers about whom the company knows plenty.