Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

BIM SKALA BIM The ska-punk stalwarts celebrate the 40th anniversary of their formation at this all-ages matinee show. Jan. 6, noon (doors). Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre, Somerville. crystalballroomboston.com

COZY THRONE This local foursome’s riff-heavy debut album, “Sales Pitch” — which will be celebrated at this three-band show — is grimy and determined, its grit and fuzz recalling crate-dug college-radio gems of yore. Jan. 6, 8 p.m. Faces on Pleasant, Malden. 781-851-4672, facesbrewing.com

MADONNA Imagine popular music’s last four decades without Madonna: The melding of cutting-edge underground culture and Top 40 hookiness propelled singles like “Burning Up” and “Into the Groove” onto dancefloors and radio playlists while also expanding the idea of what “pop” could be; the concept of pop-star “eras” was helped along by the project-to-project reinventions she masterminded from early on in her career; MTV’s place in the middle of late-20th-century culture was fueled by its relationship with her whether it was feting her videos or banning them; and so on. Her current Celebration Tour will whirl through these and other landscape-changing achievements. Jan. 8-9, 8:30 p.m. TD Garden. 617-624-1000, tdgarden.com

Get Nightmare in Mission Hill A limited-series newsletter about the untold story of the Charles and Carol Stuart case. Enter Email Sign Up

MAURA JOHNSTON

Advertisement









Folk, World & Country





SARAH BLACKER By day, Sarah Blacker is a music therapist; by night, she’s a singer-songwriter (which, at times, may have its own therapeutic effects). She’s holding a release party for her new EP, “Horizon Line,” Thursday evening, and doing it with full band. Jan. 5, 8 p.m. $25. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

THE BROTHER BROTHERS; NORA BROWN WITH STEPHANIE COLEMAN Twin brothers Adam and David Moss play a species of folk music that’s infused with the sort of harmonies that seemingly only brothers can conjure, and they add the sort of banter that seemingly only brother acts can come up with. Also on the bill: old-time banjo wunderkind Nora Brown, playing in duo mode with fiddler extraordinaire Stephanie Coleman. Jan. 5, 8 p.m. $28. Narrows Center for the Arts, 16 Anawan St., Fall River. 508-323-1926, www.narrowscenter.org

Advertisement

GREG KLYMA With 17 albums under his belt as of last year’s “Singing for My Life,” Greg Klyma certainly qualifies as a mainstay of the Boston-area roots-music scene. You can catch some of the new tunes and more on Wednesday, before Klyma heads out on the road again. Jan. 10, 8 p.m. No cover. The Porch Southern, 175 Rivers Edge Drive, Medford. 781-874-9357, www.theporchsouthern.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

THE KEN CLARK TRIO Hammond B3 master Clark and his trio with guitarist Mike Mele and drummer Steve Chaggaris bring the groove, grease, and grit to the intersection of jazz, funk, and blues. This gig celebrates the release of their latest album, “First Mind.” Jan. 6, 7 p.m. $30. The Fallout Shelter, 61 Endicott St., Norwood. www.extendedplaysessions.com

ROBERT GLASPER The innovative pianist, composer, and record producer, whose music seamlessly blends jazz, hip-hop, and R&B, cites Miles Davis as his primary influence. Signed to Blue Note in his mid-20s, he has since garnered five Grammys, an Emmy, and a Peabody Award. Jan. 8-10, 6 and 9:30 p.m. $35-$75. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

ERIN HARPE & THE DELTA SWINGERS The sizzling singer and finger-style guitarist and her fervid fellowship, self-styled masters of “Boogie, Blues & Beyond,” bring jumping, juke-joint jive to the Charles River Delta. Jan. 11, 7 p.m. No cover, reservations recommended. The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint, 175 Rivers Edge Drive, Medford. 781-874-9357, www.theporchsouthern.com

Advertisement

KEVIN LOWENTHAL









Classical

COMMUNITY CHAMBER CONCERT The Boston Symphony Orchestra’s free community concert series pops up in Boston and Cambridge with an all-Mozart program featuring violinist Victor Romanul, violist Michael Zaretsky, and cellist Jonah Ellsworth. Jan. 5, 1:30 p.m. Fenway Center; Jan. 7, 3 p.m. The Foundry, Cambridge. Free. www.bso.org

MUSIC FOR TROUBLED TIMES On the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, Cambridge-based composer and clarinetist Jonathan Russell presents three recent pieces inspired by political events of recent years, including “A Requiem for 2020″ for bass clarinet choir and “Still Here” for clarinet and piano. Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m. Grace Episcopal Church, Newton. www.jonrussellmusic.com/upcoming-events

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA The BSO welcomes the new year with an energetic program led by music director Andris Nelsons, featuring Tania León’s vibrant “Stride,” Stravinsky’s wild “The Rite of Spring,” and pianist Seong-Jin Cho performing Ravel’s “Piano Concerto for the Left Hand,” which was written for a prominent pianist who lost his right arm during World War I. Jan. 11-13. Symphony Hall. 888-266-1200, www.bso.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

LUNCH BUNCH This play by Sarah Einspanier, directed by Danielle Fauteux Jacques, revolves around seven beleaguered public defenders who, according to press materials, “seek meaning, belonging, and some semblance of order via their frenzied quest for the perfect Lunch.” Through Jan. 21. Apollinaire Theatre Company. At Chelsea Theatre Works, Chelsea. 617-887-2336, www.apollinairetheatre.com

Advertisement

NORTHSIDE HOLLOW A drama about a miner (Robert Kropf) who becomes trapped underground in the wake of a deadly collapse and the youthful responder (Alex Pollock) who is trying to rescue him. In an innovative touch, headlamps worn by members of the audience will provide most of the lighting for the production. Cowritten and codirected by Jonathan Fielding and Brenda Withers. Jan. 11-20. Harbor Stage Company. At Plaza Black Box Theatre, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.harborstage.org

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES This musical adaptation of the play by Josefina López and the subsequent HBO film wears its big heart on its sleeve. Set in East Los Angeles in 1987, it features the luminous Lucy Godínez as 18-year-old Ana, who is trying to forge her own path while locked in a contest of wills with her ultra-traditionalist mother, Carmen (Justina Machado). Ana has earned a full scholarship to Columbia University, but Carmen wants her to stay at home and work as a seamstress in the family’s sewing factory. Directed by Sergio Trujillo, who also devised the production’s taut, electric choreography, with a score by Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, and a sometimes overly-on-the-nose book by Lisa Loomer, with additional material by Nell Benjamin. Through Jan. 21. American Repertory Theater. At Loeb Drama Center, Cambridge. 617-547-8300 or AmericanRepertoryTheater.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

MUSIC FROM THE SOLE Part tap company, part live band, Music From the Sole brings its recent “I Didn’t Come to Stay” to Boston for intimate performances of their distinctive blend of Afro-Brazilian, jazz, soul, house, rock, and Afro-Cuban styles. Led by Brazilian tap dancer and choreographer Leonardo Sandoval and composer-bassist Gregory Richardson, the company’s work has a Carnival vibe in which dance and music are joyously intertwined. Jan. 11-13, $67-$95. New England Conservatory’s Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre. www.celebrityseries.org

Advertisement

VIEWPOINT Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival has begun investing more and more in innovative work involving technology. Starting Jan. 11, dance enthusiasts can get a taste of that creativity with a new four-part episodic dance work by Brian Brooks. “Viewpoint” is performed live through 3-D video augmented reality, giving audience members the opportunity to watch on their own smartphone or tablet screens and place the dancer anywhere in their environment — at any angle or perspective imagined. Jan. 11-Feb. 22, Free. www.jacobspillow.org/?s=Viewpoint

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art





STRONG WOMEN IN RENAISSANCE ITALY Last chance for this exhibition that seems an extension of the MFA’s recent “Women Take the Floor” project, which for three years put on view the works of woman artists with the explicit purpose of examining its own collection for its historic deficiencies in acquiring and showing work by women. This show reaches back as far as the 14th century to make a similar amendment: The recent superstar turn of Artemisia Gentileschi helped break open an underexplored realm of woman artists of the Renaissance; here, you’ll see her comrades in arms like Sofonisba Anguissola, Isabella d’Este, or Lavinia Fontana among the more than 100 works on view. Through Jan. 7. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

DIALOGUES, DIASPORAS, AND DETOURS THROUGH AFRICA This exhibition comes out of the museum’s Black Art Residency, created by a partnership between the museum and the Boston-based artist-collective WHERE ARE ALL THE BLACK PEOPLE AT (WAATBPA), and is the product of seven artists’ deep, yearlong dive into the museum’s archives and collections. For the project, Archy LaSalle, George Annan, bashexo, Digi Chivetta, Sharon Dunn, Reginald Jackson, and Lou Jones each chose an object from the museum’s African holdings, and crafted a response to share gallery space alongside it. Through Jan. 14. Fitchburg Art Museum, 185 Elm St., Fitchburg. 978-345-4207, fitchburgartmuseum.org

POPE.L: SMALL CUP A legendary performance artist known for inserting himself unceremoniously in the public sphere — a well-known series had him literally crawl on elbows and knees through the streets of Manhattan — Pope.L, who died just a few weeks ago at 68, described himself as “a fisherman of social absurdity” That absurdity has often been the raw material of a strident critique of racial inequity in the US, and recently made him more visible and relevant than ever: In 2019, New York’s Museum of Modern Art mounted a survey of more than 20 years of his work; concurrently, the Whitney Museum of American Art installed a massive new work, “Choir,” an industrial water tank installed amid a soundscape that evoked Black Americans being denied basic access to clean drinking water. “Small Cup,” a homecoming of sorts — the artist was a lecturer at Bates College in nearby Lewiston from 1992 to 2010; he was most recently faculty at the University of Chicago — is very much of a piece. In the video of the live 2008 performance, a herd of goats demolishes a small-scale replica of the US Capitol building, an eerie resonance that these days cuts close to the bone. Through Feb. 4. Farnsworth Art Museum, 16 Museum St., Rockland, Maine. 207-596-6457, www.farnsworthmuseum.org

MURRAY WHYTE

ARNE SVENSON: THE FUTURE PASSED The photographer’s images bring us to sun-splashed houses, ritzy mansions, and apartment buildings both gritty and swank. His text coolly narrates death at the residence — anonymous children killed by guns. Svenson followed gun violence data and located these sites on the internet, and used that imagery, which sometimes looks as inviting as a real-estate listing. The stories, which read like police reports, shatter the quiet. Through Feb. 3. Robert Klein Gallery, 38 Newbury St. 617-267-7997, www.robertkleingallery.com

CATE McQUAIID

Installation view of "The Future Passed" by Arne Svenson. Arne Svenson/Robert Klein Gallery









EVENTS

Comedy

RAAAATSCRAPS! The New York City improv troupe comes north with this show, in which the players create scenes based on the true stories told by a guest monologist. They’ll perform two shows and lead workshops on Saturday. Jan. 5 at 7 p.m., Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. $20. The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville. www.therockwell.org

PETE DAVIDSON The former “Saturday Night Live” cast member and current star of “Bupkis” on Peacock canceled several shows at the beginning of his new tour, but the two Boston shows are still on. Early show is close to sold out. Jan. 7, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. $69.50-$99.50. Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St., Medford. www.chevaliertheatre.com

TICKLE ME TUESDAYS Cocoa Brown, who headlines this edition of “Tickle Me Tuesdays,” hates when a man who’s not perfect demands perfection of a woman. “They’d be like, ‘I only date chicks with long, pretty hair,’” she says. “Fool, you bald-headed with two dreds hanging on. You wear a hat, I wear a wig. Let’s go, come on, we even.” Jan. 9, 8 p.m. $25. Laugh Boston, 425 Sumer St. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

NICK A. ZAINO III









Family

BEYOND THE SPECTRUM AT THE MFA In this art class, children ages 8-12 will explore gallery walls featured in the Museum of Fine Arts to learn about different artistic techniques. Then, participants will create DIY galleries to showcase their own artwork. Jan. 6, 10:30 a.m.-noon. $9 for members, $13 for nonmembers. Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave. mommypoppins.com

PIGEON PARTY Participants will walk through nature to observe pigeons and doves to learn about and discuss the myths and stigmas surrounding the birds. The event will be partially outdoors and participants are encouraged to dress appropriately. Jan. 7, 8 a.m.-noon. $13. Mass Audubon’s Boston Nature Center, 500 Walk Hill St., Mattapan. thebostoncalendar.com

STORY AND CRAFT WITH AUTHOR CANDELARIA NORMA SILVA Children ages 4-10 can join author Candelaria Norma Silva at the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library for a reading of her story “What’s the Baby’s Name, Stacey?!” After story time, participants are welcome to work on a coloring craft and design cakes. Jan. 9, 4 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Free. The Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library, 700 Boylston St. mommypoppins.com

ADRI PRAY



