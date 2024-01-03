Hill Holliday sold to New Zealand company

Boston ad agency Hill Holliday has been sold to a New Zealand firm after roughly 25 years under the ownership of New York-based holding company Interpublic Group. Attivo Group, a marketing firm launched in 2020 by chief executive Cam Murchison, announced its deal to buy Hill Holliday from IPG on Wednesday. The deal also includes the purchase of Deutsch New York from IPG, and represents Attivo’s first acquisition in the United States. Financial terms were not disclosed. Attivo said both of the US agencies will keep their existing leadership, and run independently of each other. Hill Holliday is led by Chris Wallrapp, who was promoted to chief executive in 2023 to take over for longtime CEO Karen Kaplan. About 225 people work for Hill Holliday, including 20 at its New York office, and its client roster includes Frontier Communications, Valvoline, Point32Health, and Equinor. Hill Holliday’s main office will remain at 2 Drydock Ave. in the Seaport in the same building as MullenLowe, another IPG agency. Hill Holliday is one of Boston’s oldest ad agencies, dating back to its formation in 1968 as Hill, Holliday, Connors, Cosmopulos. (IPG acquired it in 1998 from then-CEO Jack Connors.) Wallrapp said the sale to Attivo will help ensure stability for Hill Holliday, and give it more flexibility. “At a time of uncertainty for many well-known agency brands, this move is also a strong vote of confidence in the power and endurance of the Hill Holliday name,” Wallrapp said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to be part of the Attivo family.” — JON CHESTO

WIRELESS

SpaceX launches satellites to provide mobile phone service

Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched its first six satellites capable of offering mobile phone service as the company races to bring more connectivity to remote areas. Operating like a cell tower in space, the Starlink satellites work with users’ existing phones, rather than using specialized equipment, to enable text messaging in areas where traditional cell signals are weak or nonexistent. SpaceX will later be able to offer voice and data, said Kate Tice, senior quality systems engineering manager, on a webcast for the launch Tuesday. Called “Direct to Cell,” the company is working with T-Mobile in the United States, a partnership it announced in 2022. It obtained US approval last month to run the tests. SpaceX will work with other carriers in the rest of the world: Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.’s Optus in Australia, Salt Mobile SA in Switzerland, Rogers Communications Inc. in Canada, One New Zealand Group Ltd. in New Zealand, Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones SA in Chile and Peru, and KDDI Corp. in Japan. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BOARDS

Disney gets an ally in its battle with Peltz

Disney has a new ally in activist investor ValueAct Capital Management, garnering its support for the company’s board nominees as it continues to wage a proxy battle with Nelson Peltz. The Walt Disney Co. said Wednesday that a confidentiality agreement with ValueAct will allow the company to provide information to ValueAct and consult with it on strategic matters, including through meetings with its board and management. ValueAct confirmed it will support Disney’s slate of board nominees. Last month, Peltz’s investment management firm Trian Fund Management said that it was planning to nominate the activist investor and a former chief financial officer of Disney for seats on the media and entertainment company’s board. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LABOR

Doctors walk off the job in Britain

Thousands of doctors walked off the job in Britain on Wednesday, the start of a six-day strike over pay that was set to be the longest in the history of the state-funded National Health Service. Managers said tens of thousands scheduled appointments and operations will be canceled during the walkout across England and Wales by junior doctors, those in the first years of their careers. The doctors, who form the backbone of hospital and clinic care, plan to stay off the job until 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Senior doctors and other medics have had to be drafted in to cover for emergency services, critical care, and maternity services. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MEDIA

The Messenger will lay off about two dozen employees

The Messenger, a digital news startup that launched last year with big ambitions, will cut about two dozen employees this week as it faces dwindling cash reserves, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The employees are expected to be laid off this week as part of a cost-cutting measure, said the person, who would speak only anonymously because the staff had not yet been notified. The company is facing financial headwinds in a tough digital ad market that have put a squeeze on its operations, the person said. The Messenger has roughly 300 employees and publishes articles on politics, culture, and general-interest news. — NEW YORK TIMES

CONGRESS

Lawmakers say break for Intuit could have financed free government tax filing program

Intuit Inc. is being questioned by US lawmakers who say federal tax credits the company received could have been better spent to build a free government alternative to Intuit’s popular online tax preparation software, TurboTax. “For years, Intuit’s corporate lobbyists have argued that the federal government should not set up a program for Americans to file their taxes online and for free because it would be too costly for taxpayers,” the lawmakers, including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, wrote in a letter to the company. “Your company’s disclosure reveals that Intuit’s research tax break from 2022 alone could have been enough to fund a year of a free e-File program for millions of Americans.” The lawmakers asked Intuit to provide details on its research expenses dating to 2018. Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, and Sanders, an Independent from Vermont, were joined on the letter by Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, and Representative Katie Porter, a Democrat from California. The Internal Revenue Service, in a report to Congress last year, estimated it would cost $64 million to $249 million annually for the agency to run a free-filing program. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Car sales down at year’s end on higher prices, interest rates

US auto sales softened at the end of last year as higher financing costs and near-record prices took their toll on would-be buyers. Pent-up demand that propped up sales in the wake of the pandemic has been sated, and shoppers are now balking at 10 percent interest rates on car loans and average prices around $48,000. Sales likely slipped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of about 15.4 million vehicles in the final month of 2023, down from about 15.5 million in the prior two quarters, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RESTAURANTS

Starbucks adding more food to its menus

Starbucks is expanding its food lineup in its latest attempt to bring its coffee-loving customers in the door outside of the peak morning hours. The chain will add a chicken, maple butter, and egg sandwich to its permanent menu starting Wednesday, as well as a potato, cheddar, and chive bake, according to a statement. It’s also launching a vanilla-bean custard danish as a seasonal offering. — BLOOMBERG NEWS