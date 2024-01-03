Tell us: Are you going to stop buying new stuff this year?

Christmas is over and many people may be hung over with plump bellies and even plumper credit card bills. But this new year offers the possibility of a fresh start.

Maybe 2024 is the year you finally realize you have too much stuff clogging up your closet and garage and actually want to do something about it. Indeed, several social media influencers are calling for consumers to not buy anything new this year.

Seem far-fetched? Twelve months is a long time and retailers will temp you with blowout sales and deep discounts.