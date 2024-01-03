fb-pixelNo buy year: Are you participating? Skip to main content

Tell us: Are you going to stop buying new stuff this year?

By Thomas Lee Globe Staff,Updated January 3, 2024, 15 minutes ago
A sign trumpets the discounts available on items in a sports apparel store in the Thornton Premium Outlets on Dec. 18, 2023, in Thornton, Colo.David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Christmas is over and many people may be hung over with plump bellies and even plumper credit card bills. But this new year offers the possibility of a fresh start.

Maybe 2024 is the year you finally realize you have too much stuff clogging up your closet and garage and actually want to do something about it. Indeed, several social media influencers are calling for consumers to not buy anything new this year.

Seem far-fetched? Twelve months is a long time and retailers will temp you with blowout sales and deep discounts.

Let us know whether buying less stuff is part of your new year’s resolutions.

Thomas Lee can be reached at thomas.lee@globe.com.

