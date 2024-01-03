TGI Fridays closes six Massachusetts locations, 36 across the US

Six TGI Fridays locations in Massachusetts have shut their doors as the restaurant chain looks to pare down underperforming locations amid a broader corporate restructuring.

A company spokesperson said TGI Fridays was closing a total of 36 stores across the US, including locations in Dedham, Danvers, Mansfield, Seekonk, North Attleborough, and Marlborough. Some of the restaurants have closed already, according to employees who answered the phone at affected stores.

A news release from TGI Fridays said that the company made the closures in order to streamline operations and “drive forward its vision for the future.” In addition, the company said it would sell eight stores in the Northeast to its former chief executive Ray Blanchette.