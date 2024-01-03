Tawakal Halal Café closes in East Boston; Soleil signs off in Nubian Square

Southern-influenced Soleil in Roxbury’s Nubian Square also signs off (2306 Washington St.) with a farewell message: “It is with mixed emotions that we announce the closure of our Soleil location in Nubian Square. We want to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who has supported us and been a part of our journey. It has been an honor to serve you and be a part of this vibrant community. While this chapter may be closing, we are excited about what the future holds and are exploring new opportunities,” they write. Owner Cheryl Straughter tells me she’s plotting next steps; hopefully it returns in a new location.

Closings : First, the bad news: Several places are signing off in the new year. Tawakal Halal Café — the acclaimed Somali restaurant that was nominated for Bon Appetit’s annual list of best new restaurants in the country in 2019 — is closing its East Boston location (389 Maverick St.). Their last day in that spot is Friday, Jan. 5. Owner Yahya Noor says he was unable to secure a long-term lease at the address and that he’ll host a farewell party on Saturday, Jan. 6. On the brighter side, a location at MIT’s Stratton Student Center (84 Massachusetts Ave.) remains open.

And in Quincy, The Fat Cat (1495 Hancock St.) reaches the end of the (fe)line after 16 years. Its last day is Wednesday, Jan. 10. The restaurant was at 24 Chestnut St. for many years before moving to the new address in 2019.

“The plan for Fat Cat was to always move back to the East of Chestnut concept where our original location was. Unfortunately for all of us, Covid hit and that project was stalled. We have tried our best to manage the waters, but it’s become too much. Even with the kindness and generosity of [management company] Foxrock Properties, the ever-rising cost of goods and doing business has become a burden that is unbearable,” they say.

Coming soon: Now, some better news. The team behind Shanti, with Indian restaurants in Dorchester and Roslindale, is planning a new restaurant at Hub Hall next to TD Garden (80 Causeway St.), says owner Rokeya Chowdhury. BATI Indian Kitchen will serve Indian bowls, naan sandwiches, and more. In Everett, the Encore Boston Harbor welcomes the nautically inspired Seamark Seafood & Cocktails (1 Broadway), overlooking the casino’s Ferris wheel, in April. And at Watertown’s Arsenal Yards, look for ButterBird (200 Arsenal Yards Blvd.) from Jason Santos (Buttermilk & Bourbon) by this summer, serving biscuits, breakfast burritos, and fried chicken sandwiches at breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

