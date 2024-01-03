What is Damp January, the alternative trend to going dry?

The latest challenge that’s taking the Internet by storm is Damp January, a less strict approach to reducing alcohol consumption. While partakers in Dry January omit the booze completely throughout the month, its damp alternative allows participants to indulge, but encourages them to cut back on the amount of alcohol they drink.

The rise of Dry January and nonalcoholic libations have inspired many people over the years to ditch the booze as part of their New Year’s resolutions. But as 2024 kicks off, a new trend is gaining steam that won’t leave wine and beer lovers high and dry.

Advertisement

Overall, cutting the booze out completely is likely the healthiest option, as the World Health Organization released a statement last year saying, “when it comes to alcohol consumption, there is no safe amount that does not affect health.” However, for those who do decide to imbibe, reducing how much they drink can make big differences.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

According to a 2017 study published in The Lancet Public Health, reductions in alcohol consumption can lead to lower blood pressure, particularly for those who consume more than two drinks a day. Additionally, another study found that cutting back or abstaining from alcohol can help reduce the risk of developing esophagus cancers, as well as oral cavities.

The CDC notes that people who drink above the levels for moderate drinking guidelines (two drinks or less in a day for men and one drink or less in a day for women) see significant increases to “the risk of short-term harms, such as injuries, as well as the risk of long-term chronic health problems, such as some types of cancer.” The organization also offers several strategies for drinking less, including:

Setting limits: The CDC recommends putting limits in place for how many drinks you consume and how many days a week you plan to drink. For example, you could set a limit of two drinks during the weekend, and only consume one drink on Friday and one drink on Saturday, while leaving the rest of your week alcohol free.

Counting drinks: Keeping track of how much you consume is important for gauging when you’re nearing your limit. The CDC suggests using an app on your phone or another tracking program, just be sure to remember the Keeping track of how much you consume is important for gauging when you’re nearing your limit. The CDC suggests using an app on your phone or another tracking program, just be sure to remember the standard sizes for drinks in the United States.

Managing triggers: For people who use alcohol as a coping mechanism or to deal with stressful situations, make sure you know what your triggers are and try to avoid them. The CDC recommends avoiding people, places, or activities that may tempt you to drink, as well as to remove alcoholic products from your home.

Finding support: If you need help sticking with your goals, the CDC suggests enlisting a “friend, family member, healthcare provider, or someone else who will support your choice to drink less.”

Getting in on the Damp January fun doesn’t require a major commitment, though, as even simply deciding to limit alcohol consumption to only special occasions or cutting back to one drink at dinner instead of two can make a difference. The key is taking the first step.

Advertisement

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.