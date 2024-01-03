3 debates planned in N.H. as 2024 presidential primary nears

The second debate in New Hampshire will happen Thursday, Jan. 18. That’s three days after the GOP caucuses in Iowa. To qualify, candidates must have either finished in the top three spots in Iowa or polled at 10 percent or higher in two separate national polls or two separate New Hampshire polls. The debate will be hosted by ABC News and WMUR at Saint Anselm College in Manchester.

The first debate will happen Monday, Jan. 8, in Manchester between two Democratic candidates mounting long-shot challenges to President Biden: Representative Dean Phillips of Minnesota and author Marianne Williamson, who have campaigned in New Hampshire while Biden skips the state’s primary entirely, will go toe-to-toe at 11:15 a.m. during a convention organized by New England College. (Biden supporters, including Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey , have been calling on Granite Staters to deliver a write-in win for the incumbent.)

The third debate — which shifted to a new venue after initial confusion — will happen Sunday, Jan. 21, at New England College in Henniker. That’s just two days before the New Hampshire primary. To qualify for the debate, which CNN is hosting, Republican candidates must poll at 10 percent or higher in three separate national or New Hampshire polls.

So far in the 2024 contest, each party’s front-runner hasn’t attended any debate, and there’s no sign of that changing in the next few weeks.

Here’s a rundown of events in New Hampshire in the coming week relevant to the presidential primary:

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Thursday, Jan. 4

Chris Christie will attend a town hall in Hollis at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 5

Liz Cheney, the Republican former US representative from Wyoming who served as vice chair of the House committee that investigated former president Donald J. Trump’s role in events related to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, will deliver the keynote address for the Democracy Summit at Dartmouth College at 4 p.m. (Cheney is not a presidential candidate.)

Chris Christie will attend a town hall in Keene at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 7

Marianne Williamson will speak at Eden Yoga in Concord at noon.

Ryan Binkley, a Republican presidential candidate, is slated to participate in a candidate Q&A at 7 p.m. as part of NEC’s convention.

Monday, Jan. 8

Steve Stepanek, senior adviser to the Trump campaign, will discuss how 2024 differs from 2016 at 10:30 a.m. as part of NEC’s convention.

Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson will debate at 11:15 a.m. as part of NEC’s convention.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Dean Phillips will host a Q&A in New London at 7:30 p.m

This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report, our free newsletter focused on the news you need to know about New Hampshire, including great coverage from the Boston Globe and links to interesting articles from other places.



Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.