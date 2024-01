3 debates planned in N.H. as 2024 presidential primary nears

The first debate will happen Monday, Jan. 8, in Manchester between two Democratic candidates mounting long-shot challenges to President Biden: Representative Dean Phillips of Minnesota and author Marianne Williamson, who have campaigned in New Hampshire while Biden skips the state’s primary entirely, will go toe-to-toe at 11:15 a.m. during a convention organized by New England College. (Biden supporters, including Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, have been calling on Granite Staters to deliver a write-in win for the incumbent.)

The second debate in New Hampshire will happen Thursday, Jan. 18. That’s three days after the GOP caucuses in Iowa. To qualify, candidates must have either finished in the top three spots in Iowa or polled at 10 percent or higher in two separate national polls or two separate New Hampshire polls. The debate will be hosted by ABC News and WMUR at Saint Anselm College in Manchester.