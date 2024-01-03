Alex and Ani closes once-promising Disney Springs store as company continues to falter

Disney Springs, an outdoor shopping and dining complex at the Disney World that’s open to the public without requiring tickets, was supposed to be a promising location for the jewelry company. The company switched locations in May 2023, moving to a storefront in the same complex, surrounded by popular brands like Zara and Anthropologie. In a social media post in June , Alex and Ani boasted that the new location offered “a more personalized experience for our shoppers.”

Representatives of the popular but troubled jewelry company did not respond to several inquiries from the Globe as of Wednesday afternoon. The news of the closure spread on social media, and was confirmed an employee who answered the phone at the Disney Springs store on Wednesday morning.

PROVIDENCE — After a turbulent 2023 , jewelry brand Alex and Ani has closed one of its largest remaining stores — the location in Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, which as recently as June 2023 the company said would remain open.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

According to current and former Alex and Ani executives who requested anonymity out of fear of retaliation by the company’s controllers, the jewelry company was required to pay Disney royalties on Disney-themed jewelry sold at the Disney Springs store, in addition to the rent for the storefront itself. It’s unclear whether Alex and Ani was up-to-date with such payments.

Advertisement

A spokesperson from Disney’s corporate arm could not be immediately reached for comment.

Alex and Ani bracelets. Cindy Ord/Photographer: Cindy Ord/Getty Im

Over the last two years, the jewelry company has closed dozens of retail locations and laid off workers in its efforts to recover from its bankruptcy proceedings in 2021. After the closure of the Disney Springs store, Alex and Ani has just six stores left in the US, including locations at the Plaza Las Américas in Puerto Rico — a major drop from the more than 100 retail locations they had in the mid-2010s and the 74 stores they had in the US in 2021.

Advertisement

Alex and Ani was founded in 2004 in Cranston, R.I., by jewelry designer Carolyn Rafaelian, who named it after her eldest daughters. By 2014, the company was selling 10 million of their signature expandable wire charm bracelets per year.

In a series of interviews with the Globe, Rafaelian said she was “pushed out” and has not been involved with Alex and Ani since 2020. In 2022, Rafaelian launched Metal Alchemist, a fine jewelry brand, and in late November 2023, she launched &Livy, an affordable jewelry line named after her youngest daughter.

In June 2021, after a series of high-profile problems — including lawsuits, years of executive turnover, and a ransomware attack — Alex and Ani was largely controlled by private equity firms and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. With no interested buyers in a public auction, a federal bankruptcy judge approved in September 2021 a reorganization plan where control was largely turned over to the jewelry company’s creditors.

Alex an Ani is now controlled by majority owner Lion Capital, a London-based firm founded by English financier Lyndon Lea, while the remaining 35 percent of the company is controlled by the Bathing Club LLC. Lea has not responded to multiple requests from the Globe for comment since November 2023.

The Bathing Club is controlled by Mark Geragos, a celebrity attorney who previously served as Alex and Ani’s counsel. Geragos could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday.

Advertisement

An event at a New York City Alex and Ani store in June 2015. Cindy Ord

In early 2023, Alex and Ani announced it would begin outsourcing its warehousing and fulfillment services to Stord, an Atlanta-based company. In June 2023, Alex and Ani closed 20 retail stores as part of a strategic plan, the company’s then-CEO Scott Burger told the Globe at the time. He said the closures “supports shifts in retail and consumers’ wants and needs” and that seven stores, including the one in Disney, would remain open.

Burger was appointed Alex and Ani’s CEO and president in January 2022 after about two years of serving as the chairman of the company’s board of directors. At the time of his appointment, Burger was the chief executive of Classic Brands, a mattress and sleep product design and manufacturing company in Maryland, where he was credited with helping to double the company’s business. Prior to joining Classic Brands, he was the president of the Danish charm maker Pandora Jewelry’s Americas division.

Some former Alex and Ani executives, including those who were recently part of a 30-person layoff at the company in late 2023, said Burger is no longer the company’s CEO.

Burger has not responded to multiple requests from the Globe for comment.

In addition to closing stores in June 2023, Alex and Ani also abruptly vacated its longtime warehouse at 10 Briggs Dr. in East Greenwich, R.I., leaving behind thousands of pieces of equipment, and unpaid bills from local business owners, its landlord, and the town of East Greenwich. Burger told the Globe at the time that the company would “explore all options that support our refreshed business model.”

Advertisement

In November, the equipment and assets left over from the once-successful jewelry producer’s East Greenwich warehouse were sold at an online-bidding-only auction, which drew more than 900 bidders. It’s former landlord, Christopher Leahey, is allegedly “owed millions” by Alex and Ani through the end of their lease in 2025, according to Sal Corio, the owner of SJ Corio Company, who conducted the warehouse auction.

When Alex and Ani filed for bankruptcy in 2021, it owed the town of East Greenwich $176,000 in back taxes. As of Jan. 3, the company owed the town $292,976.51, according to Patricia A. Sunderland, East Greenwich’s finance director. Sunderland said town officials have not heard from anyone at Alex and Ani regarding their payments.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.