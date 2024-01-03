Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman calls on Harvard board to resign after Claudine Gay steps down

“The Board Chair, Penny Pritzker, should resign along with the other members of the board who led the campaign to keep Claudine Gay, orchestrated the strategy to threaten the media, bypassed the process for evaluating plagiarism, and otherwise greatly contributed to the damage that has been done,” Ackman wrote. “Then new Corporation board members should be identified who bring true diversity, viewpoint and otherwise, to the board.”

“The Corporation Board should not remain in their seats protected by the unusual governance structure which enabled them to obtain their seats,” Ackman said in a lengthy post to X shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday, just hours after Gay announced her resignation.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman, a central figure in the campaign to have Claudine Gay removed as Harvard University’s president amid an outcry over campus antisemitism and accusations of plagiarism, said Wednesday after Gay’s resignation that members of the school’s governing board should also step down.

Harvard didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Ackman’s post.

Advertisement

“The new board members should be chosen in a transparent process with the assistance of the 30-person Board of Overseers,” Ackman wrote. “There is no reason the Harvard board of 12 independent trustees cannot be comprised of the most impressive, high integrity, intellectually and politically diverse members of our country and globe.”

Gay, the university’s first Black leader and second female president, resigned after just six months in the job following a pair of scandals involving her Dec. 5 testimony before a congressional committee investigating campus antisemitism during the Israel-Hamas conflict and allegations that she plagiarized other scholars in her doctoral dissertation and later academic writings.

In a roughly 4,000-word post, Ackman speculated that Gay, who joined the Harvard faculty in 2006 and was dean of the faculty of arts and sciences when she was chosen as the school’s next president, was offered the job at least in part because of her efforts to promote racial diversity at Harvard.

Advertisement

“One can only speculate without knowing all of the facts, but it appears Gay’s leadership in the creation of Harvard’s Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging and the penetration of the DEI ideology into the Corporation board room perhaps made Gay the favored candidate,” Ackman wrote.

Ackman said he had been falsely labeled a racist for asserting the presidential search had excluded candidates who did not meet “the DEI criteria.”

“My statement was not a racist one,” Ackman wrote. “It was simply the empirical truth about the Harvard search process that led to Gay’s hiring.”

Ackman said he and his company have poured hundreds of millions of dollars into philanthropic efforts to help disadvantaged communities, and that he was at first “instinctually happy” when Gay was named president in December 2022, viewing it as “significant milestone” for the Black community.

But seeing her falter in the president’s role led him to conclude that Gay wasn’t qualified for the job, Ackman said.

He said it’s “one thing to give disadvantaged people the opportunities and resources so that they can help themselves. It is another to select a candidate for admission or for a leadership role when they are not qualified to serve in that role. This appears to have been the case with former President Gay’s selection.”

A Harvard graduate who has donated tens of millions to his alma mater, Ackman had resented the fact that Gay and others in university leadership weren’t heeding his counsel on a variety of matters, the New York Times reported last month, citing “his own admission” and people around him.

Advertisement

Ackman, 57, has an estimated fortune of $3.8 billion, according to Forbes, and a history of contributing to Democrats, the Times reported.

Ackman’s view of the Gay saga has drawn fierce resistance from some in academia and the broader cultural sphere.

Some of her supporters have viewed the backlash over her congressional testimony as motivated, at least in part, by racism. Some have also viewed the plagiarism allegations as a partisan effort to damage a university known for left-leaning values, and to undermine a leader who has championed racial diversity and affirmative action in higher education admissions.

“Conservatives will use Claudine Gay’s resignation at Harvard to launch new racist attacks on affirmative action and DEI,” author and former Clinton White House aide Keith Boykin, a Harvard Law School graduate, wrote on X on Tuesday. “But when white men face controversy, the same conservatives don’t attribute failure to the person’s race or gender.”

Janai Nelson, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, said “attacks against Claudine Gay have been unrelenting & the biases unmasked.”

“Her resignation on the heels of Liz Magill’s [at the University of Pennsylvania] set dangerous precedent in the academy for political witch hunts. The project isn’t to thwart hate but to foment it thru vicious takedowns. This protects no one.”

Advertisement

Ackman emerged in recent months as one of the most prominent critics of Gay, whose handling of student protests and commentary on the Israel-Hamas war drew increasing ire that culminated in her Dec. 5 testimony before the GOP-controlled House Committee on Committee on Education and the Workforce.

Gay and the leaders of MIT and UPenn were asked if calling for the genocide of Jews would violate their schools’ codes of conduct, and their legalistic and equivocal answers sparked an outcry and enraged Ackman, who on the night of the hearing called for all three university leaders to step down, writing on X that they had exhibited “profound educational, moral and ethical failures.”

Fallout over the hearing forced the prompt resignation of UPenn president Liz Magill, though Gay and MIT president Sally Kornbluth remained in their posts.

But a separate scandal involving plagiarism allegations proved too much for Gay to withstand.

Harvard has publicly acknowledged instances of “inadequate citation” and “duplicative language” in two of Gay’s peer-reviewed journal articles and in her doctoral dissertation, completed in Harvard’s government department in 1997.

A Globe review of the allegations found that some sentences and passages in Gay’s work matched, nearly verbatim, language from other sources. Several scholars said some amounted to plagiarism. Some faculty members and students also argued that an undergraduate would face discipline, including suspension, for similar transgressions.

On Monday, the Washington Free Beacon, a conservative outlet, published additional allegations of plagiarism against Gay. By that time, Gay had already decided to resign, according to a person close to her.

Advertisement

“Harvard must once again become a meritocratic institution which does not discriminate for or against faculty or students based on their skin color, and where diversity is understood in its broadest form so that students can learn in an environment which welcomes diverse viewpoints from faculty and students from truly diverse backgrounds and experiences,” Ackman wrote on X.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.