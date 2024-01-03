Bipartisan bail reform passes N.H. House

A list of 13 felonies including murder, first and second degree assault, and felony level domestic violence would be heard by a judge or magistrate, rather than a bail commissioner, to provide additional oversight under Senate Bill 252 . The bill includes a requirement these cases be heard within 24 hours, and leaves authority about whether individuals are released on bail with the a judge or magistrate after they are arraigned. The bill also makes it easier to detain someone considered dangerous.

The new bills would increase training and pay for bail commissioners, provide notice to victims ( House Bill 318 ), hire new magistrates, and create a centralized database.

CONCORD, N.H. – During its first session day of 2024, the New Hampshire House passed a package of bipartisan bills on New Hampshire’s bail reform policies in the state.

The bills emerged from months of work by the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee, which took testimony and adjusted the proposals, after negotiations with the Senate last year fell apart. Their reception in the Senate this year remains to be seen.

“There are going to be some differences of opinion, but I’m confident we can resolve those in a meaningful way to ensure we’re getting results for the citizens of Manchester and the citizens of New Hampshire,” said Senator Donna Soucy, a Manchester Democrat, who spoke during a press conference with the Manchester delegation in support of the legislation.

The Senate on Wednesday passed its own bail proposal: Senate Bill 248, which would withhold immediate bail from those accused of 12 violent crimes. It would be up to a judge to hear the case and make a bail determination, which could take 36 hours or more if the individual was arrested during the weekend or a holiday, according to the bill.

Getting released on bail can make a significant impact on the person who is arrested, like their ability to show up at work and keep a job. In 2018, New Hampshire first passed laws moving the state away from cash bail, which critics consider unjust to those detained simply because they can’t afford to pay for their freedom.

But since then, lawmakers have continued to tinker with bail reform, considering whether more restrictions are necessary and how to make sure existing bail laws are applied.

The freshly inaugurated mayor of Manchester, Jay Ruais, traveled to the State House Wednesday to praise lawmakers for their efforts on bail reform ahead of their passage, calling bail reform the single most important public safety issue impacting Manchester. He said it was one of his first acts in the office because of the significance of bail reform to the city.

He was joined by Manchester lawmakers and members of the city’s board of aldermen.

“There is nothing, and I mean nothing, that would have a more transformative impact on the City of Manchester safety than reforming our state’s bail laws,” he said.

He declined to comment on whether the Senate’s proposal was preferable to the House. But he did say he’s hoping for more far-reaching changes than those approved on Wednesday.

“I hope this isn’t the final bite at the apple,” he said. According to Ruais, there were 813 people arrested and then released only to commit other crimes, a problem he believes is getting worse. He did not provide specific data supporting that claim.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire highlighted another set of crime statistics showing that both crime and arrests in the state have gone down since bail reform first passed in 2018.

“For months, politicians and law enforcement across the state have claimed that New Hampshire’s bail reform laws were making communities less safe, but that couldn’t be further from the truth,” said Devon Chaffee, the organization’s executive director, in a written statement. “The facts are crystal clear: data continues to show that since bail reform was implemented in 2018, crime and arrest rates have dropped each year, including in Manchester.”

She said the ACLU has supported some of the proposals addressed in the bail package that was passed Wednesday, such as creating a real time bail tracking system (House Bill 653) and allowing magistrate judges to preside over bail hearings (Senate Bill 249).

Representative Linda Harriott Gathright, a Nashua Democrat, a ranking member of the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee, who helped author the bail reform called its package “monumental.”

The outgoing Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, who is running for governor, also praised the passage of bail reform.

“I’m grateful for the legislature’s efforts to correct the harmful unintended consequences that have allowed violent offenders to be released back into communities as a result of the 2018 bail law,” she said in a written statement. Craig said the 2018 bail reform had a negative effect on Manchester, telling WMUR in 2022 “that violent offenders are being released on personal recognizance PR bail.”

Although lawmakers Wednesday emphasized unity across party lines, they don’t see eye to eye on everything

Representative Ross Berry, a Manchester Republican, said the bail package passed by the House does not address people who commit low level crimes, are released on bail, do not show up to their court date, and become repeat offenders. He said that’s an issue he’d like to solve through legislation, but there isn’t consensus about that approach.

“There will be more battles ahead,” he said.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.