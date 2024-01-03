fb-pixelBoy arrested for gun possession at Snowden International School on Newbury Street - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

Boy arrested for gun possession at Snowden International School on Newbury Street

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Staff,Updated January 3, 2024, 1 hour ago

Boston police arrested a boy with a gun late Wednesday morning at the Muriel S. Snowden International School, a public high school on Newbury Street, according to officials.

Officer Jason Villanueva, a Boston police spokesperson, confirmed that officers arrested a juvenile male on a charge of possession of a firearm at 11:43 a.m. at 150 Newbury St., the address of the school.

A Boston Public Schools spokesperson was gathering information on the incident and was unable to comment immediately early Wednesday afternoon.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.

