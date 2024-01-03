Half of Boston Public Schools could close, according to new district plan

Boston Public Schools’ long-term facilities plan was submitted to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education under the wire late last week, as required by a deal brokered by the city and state to improve the district and avert a takeover. It envisions a future where BPS has fewer schools, but larger ones with broader offerings, noting the current number of buildings — 119 — are too many to sustain district enrollment, which has dropped more than 13 percent since 2006, from about 56,000 students to fewer than 49,000 this year.

As many as half of Boston’s public schools could close in the coming years, as the district reckons with problems of declining enrollment, crumbling infrastructure, and rife inequities in student offerings, particularly at the high school level , according to new plan released Wednesday by the city and school district.

“The result has been inconsistent and inequitable student experiences, inefficient use of resources, and buildings that don’t fully support a high-quality student experience for every student,” the plan states.

The plan does not specify which schools will close or merge, or which buildings will be renovated or rebuilt, but it does enumerate a possible future range of buildings at the elementary and secondary level that could accommodate a mix of small and large schools. For example, the district has 87 buildings, including early learning centers, serving students in grades preK-6; in the future, the plan says BPS could have 40 elementary schools buildings at minimum or 80 buildings at most. At the secondary level, there are 31 school buildings for 7-12th grade students; there could be as few as 19 buildings in the future or as many as 24.

In addition to lacking specific project proposals — other than the ones already in the pipeline — it lacks long-term enrollment projections, specific budget proposals, or targets for how many new builds, renovations, closures, and mergers should take place each year. The only timeline in the plan is for the annual process: new proposals will be presented in March to April of this year, in time for School Committee votes and the city’s capital budget.

Kerry Donahue, chief strategy officer of the Boston Schools Fund, which provides grants to district, charter, and private schools in Boston, said long-term enrollment projections and historical analysis of school enrollment trends should be a central part of any long-term building plans.

“We all know this is an opportunity for Boston to move in a bold direction to create the kinds of schools parents and kids want,” Donahue said, “but it will require us to make clear decisions and plans over a longer time frame than annual budgeting processes allow.”

The range of possible school numbers is based on a vision of fewer, larger schools with more offerings: multiple core classes in each grade, specialty classrooms for subjects like arts and music, spaces like gyms, libraries and cafeterias, and spaces to support districtwide special education, like separate classrooms for students who need it some of the time. The model spaces range in size from 356 for the smallest preK-6 schools, to 1,620 students for the largest 7-12 schools — in a district where dozens of schools currently have fewer than 250 students.

“These ranges do not represent specific targets or goals for our future building portfolios,” the plan says, noting the district will still maintain a variety of smaller, specialized programs for students with special needs. But school capacity is “ideal” when schools are nearly or completely full, according to the plan.

Schools that are under-enrolled in BPS tend to have fewer offerings, especially at the high school level, like Advanced Placement courses and arts and music electives. They also aren’t able to field teams in multiple sports or at various levels, further eroding the quality of high school students’ experiences.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.









Deanna Pan can be reached at deanna.pan@globe.com. Follow her @DDpan. Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit.