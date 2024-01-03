Minor earthquake near Concord, N.H., is second in area in less than two weeks

Wednesday’s quake followed a 2.7 magnitude one that struck about 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 22 nearby in Concord, N.H., with an epicenter near the Steeplegate Mall, the Globe previously reported .

The magnitude 2.0 quake struck less than 2 miles west-northwest of Loudon, N.H., at 2:49 p.m., according to the US Geological Survey . A map provided by the USGS shows the earthquake’s epicenter just south of the intersection of Old Shaker and Lovejoy roads, near Pine Island Brook.

A minor earthquake rattled an area just north of Concord, N.H., on Wednesday afternoon, the second small trembler to strike south-central New Hampshire in less than two weeks, according to officials.

Earthquakes that small are unlikely to cause significant damage, and many residents may not have even felt them, according to Thomas Pratt, a research geophysicist with the USGS who is based in Reston, Va.

“We wouldn’t expect any damage from something this small, or only minimal damage anyway,” Pratt said in a phone interview. “You don’t really get damage until you get up to magnitude 4. 5 or 5.”

Pratt said such earthquakes cause minimal shaking but can make a lot of noise.

“It might sound a little bit like a distant explosion or sonic boom. It’s a little jarring,” he said. “It might sound like a car hit the side of your house.”

Pratt said central New Hampshire has a history of minor earthquakes, so the recent ones are no surprise. But, he added, New England hasn’t seen a major earthquake since 1755, when a quake estimated to have been about 6.0 to 6.3 in magnitude with an epicenter east of Cape Ann shook much of the region.





