Former Harvard president Claudine Gay: This is a ‘broader war’

In a column entitled : “Claudine Gay: What Just Happened at Harvard Is Bigger Than Me,” Gay said she made the decision to resign after weeks of having her character and intelligence impugned and witnessing the institution she has devoted her professional life to come under attack.

Claudine Gay, the school’s first Black president, resigned Tuesday after fewer than five months , amid plagiarism allegations, scrutiny over her response to the Israel-Hamas war, and testimony at a congressional hearing over campus antisemitism.

One day after her resignation, the embattled former president of Harvard University published an opinion piece in the New York Times Wednesday afternoon addressing her “wrenching but necessary” decision to step down, offering “words of warning,” acknowledging mistakes that had been made, and defending her academic research.

“My commitment to fighting antisemitism has been questioned. My inbox has been flooded with invective, including death threats. I’ve been called the N-word more times than I care to count,” Gay wrote.

With her departure, Gay offered “words of warning” against “the opportunists driving cynicism about our institutions.”

“The campaign against me was about more than one university and one leader,” Gay said. “This was merely a single skirmish in a broader war to unravel public faith in pillars of American society.

“Campaigns of this kind often start with attacks on education and expertise, because these are the tools that best equip communities to see through propaganda,” she continued. “But such campaigns don’t end there. Trusted institutions of all types — from public health agencies to news organizations — will continue to fall victim to coordinated attempts to undermine their legitimacy and ruin their leaders’ credibility. For the opportunists driving cynicism about our institutions, no single victory or toppled leader exhausts their zeal.”

Gay admitted to mistakes in her initial response to “the atrocities of Oct. 7” and during her congressional testimony last month about antisemitism on campus.

Gay said she should have been more forceful from the start in stating that “Hamas is a terrorist organization that seeks to eradicate the Jewish state” and told Congress that “calls for the genocide of Jewish people are abhorrent and unacceptable and that I would use every tool at my disposal to protect students from that kind of hate.”

Gay also defended her academic research which has come under cascading scrutiny and allegations of plagiarism.

“I have never misrepresented my research findings, nor have I ever claimed credit for the research of others,” Gay wrote. “Moreover, the citation errors should not obscure a fundamental truth: I proudly stand by my work and its impact on the field.”

Those who drove the relentless campaign to oust her, Gay wrote, “often trafficked in lies and ad hominem insults, not reasoned argument. They recycled tired racial stereotypes about Black talent and temperament. They pushed a false narrative of indifference and incompetence.”

Gay continued: “It is not lost on me that I make an ideal canvas for projecting every anxiety about the generational and demographic changes unfolding on American campuses: a Black woman selected to lead a storied institution. Someone who views diversity as a source of institutional strength and dynamism ... Someone who believes that a daughter of Haitian immigrants has something to offer to the nation’s oldest university.”

In closing, Gay went on to urge “a broader caution.”

“At tense moments, every one of us must be more skeptical than ever of the loudest and most extreme voices in our culture, however well organized or well connected they might be.” Gay wrote. “Too often they are pursuing self-serving agendas that should be met with more questions and less credulity.

“College campuses in our country must remain places where students can learn, share and grow together, not spaces where proxy battles and political grandstanding take root. Universities must remain independent venues where courage and reason unite to advance truth, no matter what forces set against them.”





Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.