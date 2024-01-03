Four children killed in house fire in Somers, Conn., officials said

“The whole front of the house was involved, the first floor right up to the second floor,’' he told reporters at an early morning briefing Wednesday.

Somers Fire Chief John Roache told reporters that the entire front of the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at Quality Avenue on Tuesday night.

Four children from the same family were killed in a house fire Tuesday in Somers, Conn., despite rescue efforts by firefighters that included guiding people through a burning front door, officials said.

Tim Keeney, first selectman in the town, which is about 16 miles southeast of Springfield, Mass., told reporters the children who died were aged 5, 6, 8 and 12.

Roache said at least 11 people were inside the two-family home, which was destroyed in the fire. There were seven people in one unit and four in the other, he said.

It was not immediately known which unit the victims were living in or where they were inside the home during the fire, officials said. The Connecticut State Fire Marshal’s office is leading the investigation, Roache said.

Roache said that one survivor jumped from the second floor to escape the fire. Firefighters rescued a second person from the second floor by ladder and pulled a third person through the burning front porch to safety.

“They did the best they can,’' Roache said of the firefighters. “They used a couple of [water] lines to try to knock the fire down at the front. They tried going to the back of the house, trying to get in the back door. Unfortunately the back exit entrance wasn’t readily accessible.”

“They’ve kind of forced their way in, to get in there and do what they needed to do,” he added.

Several people were taken to area hospitals, Roache said.

