Green Line shutdowns begin across Greater Boston. Here’s what to know.

“There will be multiple Green Line closures in January. Travel alternatives during this time include a combination of free accessible shuttle buses and fare-free bus and Commuter Rail options,” the T posted on its website.

On Wednesday, the MBTA launched a staggered shutdown of the Green Line to allow for the elimination of slow zones and to repair critical construction mistakes on the Medford extension.

The T has laid out a variety of alternatives for commuters during the closures, including the free bus and commuter rail options. Details on the travel options and shuttle bus locations are available here.

The first round of closures — which will not involve the Green Line Extension — is scheduled to run from Wednesday through Jan. 12. The second round will take place from Jan. 16 through Jan. 28, the agency said.

Here is the breakdown of closures and the MBTA-recommended alternatives:

Starting Wednesday, service will be suspended entirely on all 23 days in the following three areas.

— On the B branch between North Station and Babcock Street near Packard’s Corner and the Boston College campus.

“Accessible shuttle buses will operate between Babcock Street and Back Bay stations,” the MBTA said. “From Back Bay, riders can travel on the Orange Line for continued service to the downtown area and North Station. Riders can also utilize free Route 57 bus service for alternate travel between Kenmore and Babcock Street.”

— On the C and D branches between North Station and Kenmore Square.

“Accessible shuttle buses will operate between Kenmore and Back Bay stations,” the MBTA said. “From Back Bay, riders can travel on the Orange Line for continued service to the downtown area and North Station. The fare gates at both Kenmore and Back Bay stations will be open during this service change.”

— On the E branch between North Station and Heath Street in Jamaica Plain.

“Riders are asked to instead utilize the parallel Route 39 bus service, which will be free and operates from Heath Street station along Huntington Avenue to Back Bay Station,” the MBTA said. “From Back Bay, riders can utilize the Orange Line for continued service to the downtown area and North Station.”

For the Green Line’s E and D branches, the shutdowns will take place on weekends and on some weekday nights starting at 8:45 p.m., the T said.

The closures will take place on the weekend of Jan. 6 and Jan. 7 and again on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21.

The weekday closures, that start at 8:45 p.m. and last until the end of service, will take place on Jan. 8 through Jan. 11, and Jan. 16 through Jan. 18 and between Jan. 22 and Jan. 25, the T said.

Alternatives routes during the closures include shuttles are between North Station and Medford/Tufts stop. They include using the 86 and 91 buses run between Union Square and East Somerville. These bus routes also travel to Sullivan Square on the Orange Line. The 87 bus runs between Union Square and Lechmere.

Regular service will be in place for the weekend leading to the Rev. Martin Luther King holiday on Jan. 15, the T said.





