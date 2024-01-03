Universities nationwide under fire from right-wing leaders seeking ‘a more traditional American society’

The university’s first Black president is one of several academic heads to face grievances not only from students, alumni, and donors, but also from right-wing leaders with no ties to the institutions they condemn, driven by a desire to steer education away from liberal ideas through legislation and targeting university leadership.

Claudine Gay’s resignation Tuesday from her post as Harvard University’s president was spurred in large part by outcry from conservative politicians and media personalities, who experts say have ramped up their critiques nationwide on universities they believe have gone too far in adopting practices to bolster diversity and inclusion on campus.

“There’s no question that higher education has been dragged into the culture wars. Whether we like it or not, there are partisan attacks,” said Irene Mulvey, president of the American Association of University Professors. “There’s always been inappropriate interference in higher education... but it’s reached a new level recently in that the attacks are now coming from the state houses and the federal government.”

Gay’s resignation comes less than a month after a conservative activist and a writer for published an article alleging several instances of plagiarism by Gay. The writers called for her resignation, underscoring what they called additional accusations of suppressing free speech and “overseeing a racist admissions program.” Two weeks later, a US House of Representatives committee launched a probe into Harvard’s response to the allegations.

Earlier last month, Gay was sharply criticized alongside the presidents of MIT and University of Pennsylvania for her failure to boldly condemn antisemitism on campus. Dozens of lawmakers called for Gay’s ouster following her answer to Representative Elise Stefanik’s questioning whether “calling for the genocide of Jews violate Harvard’s rules of bullying and harassment?”

Academics and political experts were divided on whether it pushed the limits of political power for federal legislators to call for the resignation of university presidents or launch legislative probes into questions of academic integrity.

Ned Hall, a Harvard philosophy professor, said he believes it’s important for elite institutions like Harvard to take criticism seriously.

”It’s not OK to view ourselves like we’re in the ivory tower, so we can just ignore any kind of criticisms of what’s going on that come from outside,” he said.

However, he stressed that plagiarism allegations are serious matters that take time to carefully and deliberately investigate. Harvard has said that a re-review of Gay’s work showed “examples of duplicative language without appropriate attribution,” but the apparent failure to correctly cite “did not constitute research misconduct.”

Still, the speed of Gay’s resignation and the mounting pressure to oust her made Hall skeptical that any allegations against her were made in good faith.

”I do not for a minute think that Elise Stefanik is deeply concerned about antisemitism on college and university campuses,” Hall said. “She did not come out in strongly condemning President Trump back when he said, ‘there are very fine people on both sides,’ [at a white supremacist rally in Virginia] so it just looks like attacks made for nakedly political purposes.”

However, pollster and political analyst Jon McHenry said conservative leaders are simply fulfilling their responsibility to amplify the voices of the people they represent. He said he believes many of the critiques from the right reflect the concerns of conservative students and alumni “who feel aggrieved that they’re not getting the same opportunity to share their perspective as liberal students.”

“Some of it’s the culture war and looking to restore America to what it was in the 80s,” he said. “Some of it is just an actual desire to see people treated equally, where we’re not going to use race as the determining factor in whether someone gets admitted to a school, [or] whether they get a job.”

McHenry traced the origin of conservative political focus on higher education to Ronald Reagan’s 1966 gubernatorial campaign, when Reagan promised to “clean up the mess at Berkeley,” in reference to ongoing campus protests for civil rights and other social causes. Reagan named university staff as responsible for what he called “a leadership gap and a morality and decency gap” — language that strongly mirrors many of the conservative critiques of universities that have emerged since 2020.

“The populists certainly want a return to a more traditional American society. That’s not to say that every conservative is looking for that, but that’s certainly the more Trumpist, populist approach,” McHenry said. “People... have an immediate sense from their conservative media sources that, ‘I’m not totally sure what DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion] is, but I don’t like it. That must be liberals trying to take over.’”

While the national pressure facing university leadership began mounting after the outbreak of war in Gaza last October, conservative politicians at the state level have steadily asserted their influence on universities over the past year with the passage of legislation that limits the implementation of diversity initiatives, the teaching of critical race theory, and even incentivizes students to report professors who discuss “divisive concepts” in class.

One co-author of the initial plagiarism allegations against Gay is a board member of the New College of Florida, which Governor Ron DeSantis overhauled last year as part of his “war on woke,” which also included dismantling the public university’s office of diversity and equity. And the Supreme Court’s decision to ban race-based affirmative action in June drew swift criticism from those who considered the ruling to be more reflective of the court’s 6-3 conservative-leaning than of a fair review of the law.

The consequences of political interference, some say, are dire.

Mulvey, of the professors’ association, said right-wing politicians’ efforts to meddle in university affairs has created an “existential threat” to colleges’ ability to independently decide what and how to teach. “That’s completely antithetical to the idea of American higher education,” she said.

But other experts argued that — at least in the case of public universities — politicians ought to have a say in how state and federal money is being spent.

Even for private universities that receive some federal funding for research, “a Harvard, a UPenn, an MIT,” McHenry said that “by taking that money, you’re essentially giving the politicians the opportunity to have a voice in what’s going on on your campus.”

University of Virginia political scientist and professor James W. Ceasar said that while he found the “pressure put on universities” to adopt a more conservative approach unsurprising and, in some cases, warranted, he also warned against the “danger” of interference by political leaders in matters that are not strictly a question of law.

“Too much direct pressure from politics is not a good thing for higher education,” he said, adding that it takes away “the rights of [private] universities to form the kind of population, the kind of education that they want.”

Caesar pointed to Catholic or Protestant universities that require students to take religious studies courses as one example, and said that, whatever the school’s values or affiliation, private universities should retain their right to “offer something they believe is worth promoting... [and which] reflects the diversity that’s important in this society.”

Others, however, argue that all universities, both private and public, should benefit from those same protections and flexibility.

“We are at risk of promoting authoritarian attitudes and creating a two-tier system of higher education,” said Lynn Pasquerella, president of the American Association of Colleges and Universities. “It shouldn’t be the case that only those who can afford to go to elite private institutions have access to the liberal arts traditions that are going to safeguard our democracy and promote the free exchange of ideas or flourishing in work, citizenship, and life.”

















