Names of Epstein associates released

Epstein was first accused of paying for sex with a minor in 2005 and pleaded guilty in 2008. But through philanthropic efforts, he continued to move in high society for another decade until a Miami Herald investigation led to a new prosecution in 2019, this time on charges of sex trafficking.

These documents are not accusations of wrongdoing or criminal charges, and many of the names have already been publicly identified.

The names of dozens of associates of the late accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were released Wednesday night, as a federal judge unsealed records as part of a lawsuit by one of Epstein’s victims.

The names are being unsealed as part of a federal lawsuit against Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, by one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia L. Giuffre. Maxwell, a former Manchester-by-the-Sea resident, was found guilty in December 2021 of helping Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York alleged that Epstein “vast network of underage victims for him to sexually exploit” — some as young as 14 — from 2002 through 2005 in both New York and Florida, paying the girls hundreds of dollars in cash for each encounter and hundreds more if they brought in more victims.

He killed himself jail in 2019 at age 66 while awaiting trial on those charges.

In the time since, speculation has swirled around who was associated with Epstein, who has become the center of a wide range of rumors, conspiracy theories, and insinuations. Those tied to Epstein in the past include a broad spectrum of elite society. They include former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Britain’s Prince Andrew, and scientists and academics at such prestigious institutions as Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

For a period before and after Epstein’s 2008 conviction, he even had his own office space in Harvard, a benefit of the millions he donated to the college.

Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz helped Epstein secure an advantageous plea deal with Florida federal prosecutors related to the sexual abuse charges in 2008. One of Epstein’s accusers has alleged that Dershowitz had sex with her when she was under-aged. Dershowitz has denied those allegations and filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman. No charges have been filed against Dershowitz.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

































