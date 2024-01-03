Last chance to see R.I.’s Independent Man before its moved for restoration

Governor Dan McKee said in a press release Wednesday that the gold-plated statue will be moved Monday to the Rhode Island National Guard’s North Main Street Armory, where it will stay for the next several months for restoration work.

PROVIDENCE — The state of Rhode Island is finalizing an agreement with New York-based conservator Evergreene Architectural Arts, which will oversee the restoration of the Independent Man statue.

The Independent Man, first installed atop the Rhode Island State House in December 1899, will be placed in a hand-crafted, padded cradle and transported by flatbed truck to the armory.

“After decades of weathering storms, blizzards, and hurricanes, the Independent Man is getting a much-needed touch-up to restore him to his original glory,” said McKee said. “Preserving this important piece of our state’s history would not be possible without the support from the Rhode Island National Guard, and we’re grateful for their assistance.”

According to the press release, the state is finalizing a contract with Mark Rabinowitz, president and principal conservator of EverGreene Architectural Arts. Rabinowitz earned a degree in sculpture from the Rhode Island School of Design before beginning a career in preservation that has included work on the US Capitol and the Jefferson Memorial. EverGreene has offices in Brooklyn, N.Y., Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Los Angeles.

The surface of the Independent Man will be cleaned, the gold plating repaired, and a coating of gold leaf will be added to the top of the plating.

The statue was originally covered with gold leaf but due to weathering, much of the original luster was removed when the statue was last taken down from atop the State House in the 1970s, and replaced with gold plating. The gold plate will be left intact so that any future wear to the gold leaf will not impact the statue’s color.

The Independent Man will remain in the State House entrance through Friday. Visitors are encouraged to take a picture and sign the guest book.

Due to “safety considerations,” the public will not be able to watch or photograph workers as they prepare to transport it inside the State House on Monday, according to the press release. And due to “security concerns and safety considerations,” the armory will be closed to the public while the Independent Man is on site.

State photographers and videographers will share updates regularly.

