Security increased at Lynn high school following slayings of two teenagers and spike in gun violence in city

The officials said the “families of these young men will never be the same, and the grief that they are experiencing is shared by their friends, and the school community where they were students.”

“We acknowledge with you the pain and anxiety caused by the senseless acts of violence that occurred these past few days,” said a letter to the Lynn Public Schools community signed by Superintendent Evonne S. Alvarez, Mayor Jared Nicholson, and Police Chief Christopher Reddy.

In the wake of a horrific double shooting that claimed the lives of two teenagers in Lynn last week and an earlier triple shooting in the city, officials said Tuesday that a uniformed police officer will be present at Lynn Classical High School when classes are in session as authorities clamp down on “gang related” violence.

Families and students will see a beefed up law enforcement presence at school starting Wednesday, according to the letter.

“We are working diligently to coordinate an increased police presence when schools reopen on Wednesday so that students, faculty, and staff can feel safe in a learning environment,” the note said. “Initially, this will include assigning a uniformed officer to be present when Lynn Classical is in session. In the long term, we are also evaluating staffing options to assign an officer to a fulltime School Resource Officer position more permanently.”

The officials said law enforcement authorities are working to address “gang related activity” in the city. In addition, the letter said, officials partner with nonprofits to provide “safe alternatives” to area youth.

“Despite these ongoing efforts, there has been an uptick in brazen acts of violence by known gang members,” the letter said. “The Lynn Police Department is here to serve a and protect, and we will continue to do what is needed to address this alarming increase in violence and bring those involved in [last] week’s shootings to justice.”

The letter followed the fatal shootings of a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old, both males, who were killed around 10:21 p.m. on Dec. 27 in the area of 10 Camden St. Both teenagers were taken to Salem Hospital-Mass General Brigham, where they were pronounced dead.

Their names were withheld pending family notification. No arrests have been made.

Alvarez last week had confirmed that one of the victims was a student in the district.

“We have experienced a tragic loss within our school community,” Alvarez had written in an earlier message to families. “Our deepest condolences and sympathies go out to the families, friends, staff, and everyone affected by the devastating loss of student life.”

The slayings, which occurred in a commercial area off Western Avenue, came a little more than 24 hours after three people were shot at a pizza shop near downtown.

In that matter, Lynn police received a 911 call after three people were shot near the Pizza Hut located at 39 State St., authorities said. The victims were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Officials said last week that they all appeared to be stable.

Condition updates weren’t immediately available Wednesday morning. No arrests have been made in the attack.

In Wednesday’s letter to the LPS community, the mayor, police chief, and superintendent said the city remains strong despite the recent eruptions of gun violence.

“Lynn is a strong community filled with good people,” the officials wrote. “As a community, we need to continue to work together. We also need the public to be forthcoming with information that can help stop this violence.”

Authorities urged anyone with information about either shooting case to call Lynn police at 781-595-2000. Tipsters can also provide information anonymously by texting TIP411 (847411) or by clicking the “Submit a Tip” option on the Police Department’s official website at lynnpolice.org.

“Together we will work to stop violence in our city,” said Wednesday’s letter from the municipal officials.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.